Retiring Xanadu owner believes young entrepreneurs will be key to the future of Elgin town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Retiring Xanadu owner believes young entrepreneurs will be key to the future of Elgin town centre

Businesswoman Christine Fraser is set to close Xanadu Ladies Fashions and Bridal Boutique to retire and thinks Elgin can learn from Forres and Lossiemouth.

Christine Fraser hold up wedding dress.
Xanadu Ladies Fashions and Bridal Boutique owner Christine Fraser pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Retiring Elgin businesswoman Christine Fraser believes the young and emerging business owners will be key to shaping the future of the town centre.

She is set to call time on her 30 years of running Xanadu Ladies Fashions and Bridal Boutique on South Street.

It is fair to say the centre of Elgin has fairly changed since she set up the business in 1995.

The High Street was still open to traffic then, the Edgar Road retail parks hadn’t risen to prominence and online shopping had barely been imagined.

Christine Fraser inside Xanadu.
Xanadu Ladies Fashions and Bridal Boutique owner Christine Fraser pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The town centre has also faced more recent challenges including the closure of the St Giles Centre.

However, she is optimistic the next generation of business owners can lead the charge to ensure Elgin continues to thrive.

And she highlighted the ongoing work on the South Street redevelopment as an example for what can be achieved. 

Demolition work has been running throughout the year on South Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Christine has suggested Elgin should consider setting up a business association like Forres and Lossiemouth, which she believes has benefited both towns.

She said: “Elgin town centre has drastically changed over the years.

“People still want to shop and we just need to come together.

“I think the younger businesses will be important with their energy in leading the charge to help the town centre shine and grow.

Drone image of Elgin High Street.
Elgin town centre is going through a period of change. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Something kind of like a business association similar to Forres or Lossiemouth could work.

“In those towns, they seem to be working wonders with lots of new shops opening too.”

She added: “I think South Street is going to be a really good street business-wise once the building works are completed.

“It will help rejuvenate the town.”

End of an era for retiring Xanadu owner

For Christine, Xanadu has been rollercoaster journey but she now believes it is time to enjoy more time with family and friends.

She said: “It’s amazing to see everyone come in to say goodbye.

“With many, I have been reliving memories with people from 25 years ago.

Christine Fraser outside Xanadu.
Christine Fraser pictured outside Xanadu. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It is sad to go but it will be great to get more free time to enjoy myself with family and friends too.

“At the end of the day, I’m looking forward to retirement but I will miss all the customers and the shop.

“I am extremely grateful to all my loyal customers over the years and glad that Xanadu was part of people’s special occasions.”

What next for Xanadu building in Elgin?

What next for the building that has been Xanadu’s home for 30 years though?

Christine says she plans to put the building up for sale or to let.

She added: “Sadly, I wasn’t able to get someone to take over the shop.

Xanadu shop exterior
Xanadu shop pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I plan to close probably at the end of the month or end of May.

“Ideally, it would have been lovely if somebody else opened their dress shop inside it.

“However, I will put the building up for sale or to let. I’m looking forward to seeing someone new in the shop.”

Read more from Elgin

Conversation