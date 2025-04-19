Retiring Xanadu owner believes young entrepreneurs will be key to the future of Elgin town centre

Retiring Elgin businesswoman Christine Fraser believes the young and emerging business owners will be key to shaping the future of the town centre.

She is set to call time on her 30 years of running Xanadu Ladies Fashions and Bridal Boutique on South Street.

It is fair to say the centre of Elgin has fairly changed since she set up the business in 1995.

The High Street was still open to traffic then, the Edgar Road retail parks hadn’t risen to prominence and online shopping had barely been imagined.

The town centre has also faced more recent challenges including the closure of the St Giles Centre.

However, she is optimistic the next generation of business owners can lead the charge to ensure Elgin continues to thrive.

And she highlighted the ongoing work on the South Street redevelopment as an example for what can be achieved.

Christine has suggested Elgin should consider setting up a business association like Forres and Lossiemouth, which she believes has benefited both towns.

She said: “Elgin town centre has drastically changed over the years.

“People still want to shop and we just need to come together.

“I think the younger businesses will be important with their energy in leading the charge to help the town centre shine and grow.

“Something kind of like a business association similar to Forres or Lossiemouth could work.

“In those towns, they seem to be working wonders with lots of new shops opening too.”

She added: “I think South Street is going to be a really good street business-wise once the building works are completed.

“It will help rejuvenate the town.”

End of an era for retiring Xanadu owner

For Christine, Xanadu has been rollercoaster journey but she now believes it is time to enjoy more time with family and friends.

She said: “It’s amazing to see everyone come in to say goodbye.

“With many, I have been reliving memories with people from 25 years ago.

“It is sad to go but it will be great to get more free time to enjoy myself with family and friends too.

“At the end of the day, I’m looking forward to retirement but I will miss all the customers and the shop.

“I am extremely grateful to all my loyal customers over the years and glad that Xanadu was part of people’s special occasions.”

What next for Xanadu building in Elgin?

What next for the building that has been Xanadu’s home for 30 years though?

Christine says she plans to put the building up for sale or to let.

She added: “Sadly, I wasn’t able to get someone to take over the shop.

“I plan to close probably at the end of the month or end of May.

“Ideally, it would have been lovely if somebody else opened their dress shop inside it.

“However, I will put the building up for sale or to let. I’m looking forward to seeing someone new in the shop.”

