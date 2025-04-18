Speyside hydrogen plant receives 160 objectors amidst fears falling river levels could damage ‘region of natural beauty’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speyside hydrogen plant receives 160 objectors amidst fears falling river levels could damage ‘region of natural beauty’

Supporters of the plans say the plant is 'vital' to the sustainable future of Speyside distilleries and will inject economic growth into Moray.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
An overview of what the hydrogen production site could look like. Image: Storegga.
Proposals for a Speyside hydrogen plant have attracted over 160 objections amidst fears it could cause environmental damage to a “region of natural beauty.”

The plant has been proposed for Marypark, about six miles south of Aberlour, with road connections to the A95 Aviemore road for HGVs.

Developer Storegga, who have an office near Aberdeen, say the plant will create around 100 new jobs.

The plans are being supported by a £3.1 million grant from the Scottish Government.

But a growing number from the Speyside community hope to dam up the developer’s proposal.

They say the plant will push the natural limits of the Spey, lowering water levels and impacting fishing and tourism.

‘Leave our beautiful countryside alone’

Storegga anticipate the plant will be operational 24 hours a day, and require 70 HGVs arriving and leaving the site with tankers of hydrogen each day.

Several of the 160 objectors repeatedly raised concerns on the HGV increase on the roads, calling the A95 from Marypark a “bottleneck” and “overloaded with traffic.”

Many have questioned the environmental impact of the proposal in a “region of natural beauty.”

One pleaded with the developer to “leave our beautiful countryside alone.”

Artist impression of hydrogen facility next to A95.
A render of the hydrogen facility with an A95 junction for HGVs and site traffic. Supplied by Storegga.

Other objectors said the project could have a “knock on effect” on the tourist trade, who come to fish and admire the countryside views.

Storegga said they have investigated over forty possible sites but found the Marypark location to be the most suitable.

A ‘thorny’ issue, but ‘vital’ say supporters

Amidst the objections, there have been five letters of support backing the project.

In their letters of support, they have called the green hydrogen “vital” for distilleries in the area with hopes the plant will bring investment into the area.

Glenfarclas distillery from across a field.
Glenfarclas is one of the distilleries nearby to the proposed plant. Image: Glenfarclas distillery.

One supporter said it was a “thorny issue” but the benefits outweighed the negatives.

“Morayshire needs investment, job creation and economic growth,” they added.

What is a hydrogen plant?

A hydrogen plant works by using renewable electricity to extract hydrogen from water, producing “clean” hydrogen.

Storegga say this will aid in “enabling regional decarbonisation” and help the Speyside whisky industry to move away from using fossil fuels.

If approved, the plant will have a capacity of 70 megawatts and produce 25 tonnes of green hydrogen each day.

The 13 planned hydrogen hubs that the Speyside project is hoping to join. Image: DCT Design Team.

Storegga will get the vast majority of its water for the plant from a borehole connected to the Spey, with harvested rainwater added in.

The hydrogen plant has hopes of becoming a regional ‘hydrogen hub’ adding to Scotland’s 13 other planned hubs across the country.

Consequences of plant could travel down the Spey

Once the Speyside hydrogen plant is operational, it will suck up 500,000 litres a day from the river.

An Olympic-size swimming pool typically holds five times that capacity at 2.5 million litres.

Innes Community Council member Jim Mackie has fished the Spey for over 65 years, and disputes Storegga’s claim there will be no impact on the river flow.

Mr Mackie said: “All the calculations on the river flow are averages, they are not looking at the critical times when there are low water levels during the summer.

“[The borehole] will impact the water levels on the Spey.”

He stressed the added concerns of climate change, which increases water temperatures.

Community councillor Jim Mackie. Pictures by JASON HEDGES

He believes this, in combination with falling Spey water levels, could make it much harder for aquatic life in the river to thrive.

“There are a lot more possible environmental impacts that the developers, Sepa and the council appear to be ignoring,” he added.

Storegga has also stated that an undisclosed amount of processed waste water will be returned to the Spey.

Storegga’s research says this will amount to less than a 0.1% change in river water quality, and therefore is “not considered to be significant.”

Scottish Water say they have no objection to the Speyside hydrogen plant.

Conversation