A unique atmosphere with family fun and even the ‘Karens’: How MacMoray has built its own dedicated fan club

Thousands of MacMoray fans were devastated last year when it was announced this weekend could be the final one.

Over the last four years the Elgin music festival has developed a reputation that has attracted people from far and wide.

The event has even grown its own fan club of MacMorians, who are those that have attended all five events.

Those who have complaints about the event are dismissed by organiser Andy Macdonald and hundreds on social media as “Karens” in a way that is, mostly, tongue in cheek.

What is it about MacMoray though that has developed such a dedicated and passionate following?

The Press and Journal went into the crowd to find MacMorians and ask them what makes the festival so special.

‘It’s a proper vibe’

Elgin resident Shelly Ward has been coming since the start and has now indoctrinated her Buckie friend Gemma Cowie, who is here for the second time.

The fear of missing out on their annual fix of MacMoray magic is now very real.

Shelly said: “It’s across the road from my house, I could listen to the music in my garden but I want to be here.

“It’s an excuse to get dressed up, head out for the day and just have a good time.”

Gemma said: “It’s Fomo (fear of missing out) for me. There’s not much round here like this.

“It’s not that expensive. It’s just a proper vibe.”

‘MacMoray makes everyone happy’

Buckie neighbours Fay Sutherland and Ellisha Coull are here for their third MacMoray.

This year they’ve persuaded neighbour Katy Davidson to join them.

How did Fay and Ellisha manage to convince her to make the last MacMoray in Elgin her first?

Katy said: “I’ve heard so much about it I decided I just had to be there.”

Ellisha said: “It’s the music and atmosphere. The crowd is always so good, it’s always nice how happy everyone is.”

Fay added: “We were so disappointed it was the last one. There’s nothing else like it nearby.”

Affordable fun in Elgin key to MacMoray success

Friends Isla Paterson, Kirsteen Paterson, Leza Stuart and Terri-Marie Russell came to MacMoray for a feel-good weekend.

Just two weeks ago Terri-Marie Russell received the devastating news she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour after previously battling cancer.

The friends were at MacMoray in 80s fancy dress to celebrate the decade of her birth and were determined to use the weekend to lift their spirits.

Leza, who has attended every MacMoray, said: “I’ve been coming since the start and it’s a magic day out, every time.

“It’s always fun, there are always good bands and the food and drink is always cheap enough, especially when you consider you’re coming to a festival.

“I’m actually going to miss it if this is the last one.”

Terri-Marie said: “The family atmosphere is really good. It’s a safe environment for you to have kids at, I’ve never seen any trouble.”

Safe MacMoray atmosphere helps attract Elgin families

Gillian Mackay, Wendy Turner, John Gordon and Angie Ross were at the festival with their families.

Angie was there with grandchildren Ezra, 8, and Connie, 3, who has been attending MacMoray in Elgin since she was months old in 2022.

Feeling comfortable enough to take the youngsters has been a big appeal for the group.

Gillian said: “There are so many people here but I’ve never seen any trouble. You can tell everyone is just here for a good time.

“It’s so good for Elgin to have something like this. Elgin often gets bypassed and things end up in Aberdeen or Inverness. I think MacMoray has really put Elgin on the map.”

Wendy said: “It’s nice to see the teenagers having fun and enjoying it.

“They get so much stick for getting into trouble or whatever but there’s not really much else for them to do in Elgin.”

‘Why can’t Aberdeen organise something like MacMoray?’

Friends Lauren McKenzie, Sean Tierney, Rebecca Clements and Michelle Stephen made the trip from Aberdeen for their third MacMoray.

This year the group also roped in pal Craig Gordon who has been bitten by the Elgin festival bug after hearing about previous years.

The feel-good atmosphere of MacMoray has left the group questioning why they have to travel from Aberdeen to Elgin to have a good time.

After reminiscing over memories of Free at the Dee, Sean said: “It’s such a good atmosphere, there’s no trouble, there are people of all ages. It’s just amazing.

“Everyone is here for the love of the festival. It’s such a good event.”

Rebecca said: “The atmosphere is such a unique experience. It really does have something for everyone.

“It doesn’t feel overpriced either, which is quite unique for a festival.”

Craig said: “I’ve never been before but I kind of got a taste for it at Banff Castle Rocks. After that they all told me I had to come to MacMoray.

“It’s such a good day out. I don’t know why something like this can’t be organised in Aberdeen.”

