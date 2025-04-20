Gallery: Our best 39 photos as the party gets started on the first day of MacMoray

The Vengaboys, Lasgo and Torridon got the party started in front of thousands for the first day of this year’s MacMoray.

The crowd arrived early at Cooper Park and stayed late into the night to kickstart the Elgin music festival.

People of all ages danced to a line-up that also included the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Ultrabeat and Black Lace.

Our photographer Jason Hedges was there from the afternoon into the evening to capture the very best pictures from the first day of MacMoray.

