Moray Gallery: Our best 39 photos as the party gets started on the first day of MacMoray We were there throughout the day to capture the best of the MacMoray action. The MacMoray crowd was in high spirits trough the day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson By David Mackay April 20 2025, 6:00 am The Vengaboys, Lasgo and Torridon got the party started in front of thousands for the first day of this year's MacMoray. The crowd arrived early at Cooper Park and stayed late into the night to kickstart the Elgin music festival. People of all ages danced to a line-up that also included the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Ultrabeat and Black Lace. Our photographer Jason Hedges was there from the afternoon into the evening to capture the very best pictures from the first day of MacMoray. Lasgo showed some support for the Scottish crowd. Party time at MacMoray The good times started early at MacMoray. MacMoray caters to fans of all ages. Fun times in the crowd. Torridon on stage. All smiles. Families were out in force. Plenty people were in fancy dress. The MacMoray crowd is always colourful. Beers were flowing throughout the day. Always a smile for the camera. More fancy dress. Oh dear. Spending the Easter weekend together. The Vengaboys brought energy to the stage. The dancing continued into the night. Enjoying the moment. More from the Vengaboys. High spirits. Glam rockers Bad Actress were popular. Dressed for the occasion. Getting the best view. Getting the party going. Friends together. Rocking out. Making MacMoray memories. Lots of people were singing along. Red Hot Chilli Pipers on stage. In front of the stage. Red Hot Chilli Pipers. Showing some moves. All smiles in the crowd. Bad Actress had the crowd hooked. Smile for the camera. Showing some Scottish pride. Moving to the beat. MacMoray fever.
