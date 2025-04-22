Missing children, bus station worries and dark Cooper Park corners: A night on the front line combatting anti-social behaviour in Elgin with police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Missing children, bus station worries and dark Cooper Park corners: A night on the front line combatting anti-social behaviour in Elgin with police

The Press and Journal joined police in Elgin for a night on patrol in Elgin town centre.

Two police officers on Elgin High Street.
Constables Gill Watt and Adam Meldrum on Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

It’s a Friday night during the Easter school holidays and police in Elgin are preparing for a night on the beat.

There are about 10 officers preparing to head into the cold and drizzle for what could be another busy evening.

They’ve read the intelligence, they know the likely hotspots for trouble and they have coordinated a plan to ensure the town centre is covered.

The Press and Journal was invited to spend the night patrol with police on the frontline of their fight against anti-social behaviour in Elgin.

  • During the next four hours officers will give us their first-hand insight into what is behind the rising pattern of behaviour.
  • They reveal the daily struggles they have with young teenagers repeatedly going “missing”.
  • Police will take us to the surprise locations where anti-social behaviour is rising.
  • And they’ll tell us about the increasing worries surrounding e-bikes and why they are proving difficult for police to tackle.

Police’s time in Elgin consumed with ‘missing’ children

It’s just after 6pm and the police’s Friday night shift is taking to Elgin town centre to begin their patrols.

The team splits up into pairs with the vast majority on foot while two officers remain mobile in a van.

To begin the night, we’re with constables Adam Meldrum and Gill Watt, both of whom have been with the police for about four years.

Police officers speaking to teenager.
Constable Chris Mackinnon and Special Constable Andy Adam speak to a teenager at the bus station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It quickly becomes apparent that Friday nights aren’t necessarily their busiest time of the week – and the most common issue they deal with isn’t one you would expect.

Both agree that more and more of their time is being spent locating “missing” children.

In reality, the children are not “missing”. They’ve simply decided to spend the night with their friends to the point where someone has got worried about them.

Police speaking to teenager.
Police speaking to a teenager on the Plainstones. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

We’ve been with the police for less than an hour before they approach a girl outside Poundland who appears to be about 15.

“Now, you won’t go missing tonight will you?,” Constable Watt asks her.

After a brief conversation with the girl, Constable Watt tells the Press and Journal: “She’s one who gets reported missing most nights.

“So we’re just trying to get ahead of it now. See who she’s with, see what her plans are, just in case we have to look for her later.

“We know the ones who tend to go missing, they know us too, so you try and have an understanding with them.”

Police on Elgin Plainstones.
Police speak to several teenagers they believe are at risk of going “missing” over the course of just four hours. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Constable Meldrum adds: “At the end of the day, it takes up resources to go looking for these kids.

“It’s resources off the street that could be available for anything else that might be happening.

“Some of the kids just seem to like the attention and they end up actually coming up to us in the street and following us a bit.

“Quite often you’ll find them outside the police station after they’ve been reported missing. They know we will have been looking for them, and they probably just want a lift home.”

How police follow anti-social in Elgin town centre

The most prominent areas for anti-social behaviour in Elgin are well-known to most by now.

Police calls to the bus station trebled in the years 2021 to 2023, culminating in the tragic death of Stagecoach driver Keith Rollinson in early 2024.

The 58-year-old dad died in hospital after a 15-year-old, who was later sentenced to four years and four months in detention, “rained punches” on him.

The attack took place after the bus driver refused to let the teen on board because he was too drunk.

Looking into Elgin bus station.
Worries about the bus station have persisted for several years, but there is no trouble tonight. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Despite the situation reportedly improving in recent months, the bus station is still an area the police are aware there are still issues.

Constable Chris Mackinnon said: “There are still a lot of issues we hear about from the staff at the bus station.

“You hear about kids running about, going through there on bikes, doing wheelies on bikes and a lot of anti-social behaviour towards the staff, things like shouting and swearing.

“We do work closely with the CCTV crews to make sure this area is monitored, pretty much all times of the day.”

He added: “I wondered myself whether the situation might have got worse again when the St Giles Centre closed, whether kids would try and get in or something.

Police outside Dicey's.
Constable Chris Mackinnon and Special Constable Andy Adam watch for any signs on trouble. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I’ve almost been a bit surprised there has not been anything like that since it shut.”

It’s not just the usual hotspots the police monitor though.

Earlier in the day constables Meldrum and Watt made a special visit to the Biblical Gardens near the cathedral after receiving reports of youths congregating there in previous nights.

There’s nobody there today, but vandalisms have been reported in the quiet spot in the past.

Constable Meldrum said: “It happens quite often. You see they’re congregating in one place and then they’ll move somewhere else, and it just repeats.

“Some kids actually don’t want to be a bother, they prefer to be out of the way. We just have to be aware of where they’re congregating in case they start causing issues for residents.”

Police maintaining relations with Elgin businesses to keep town centre safe

As soon as Constable Vhairi Marandola and Special Constable Manju Dhesi-Dhami came on duty they made a visit to Tesco.

Supermarket staff have reported issues in recent days so the officers have stopped by to review CCTV.

Police leaving Muckle Cross.
Police regularly visit pubs in Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The team want to see if there are any faces they recognise to see

Constable Marandola said: “We’ve had a call that the last couple of nights they’ve had a group of kids throwing stuff about outside.

“Maybe about 10 of them. They called the police at the time but they’d all departed by the time we got there.

“So we’ve been round to review the CCTV, just to see if we can tell who has been involved in it.”

Police talking to reporter David Mackay.
Police explain how they maintain good relations with members of the public and businesses. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The police officers have also been visiting pubs across Elgin town centre.

Constables Meldrum and Watt have been in past The Muckle Cross, checking to see how many people are out for the night and whether staff have had any problems.

Constable Watt said: “It’s just a bit of reassurance for the pubs as well, so they know we’re out and about in case there are any problems later.”

Growing e-bike worries for Elgin police

One of the growing problems facing police in Elgin is the rising trend in e-bikes being used illegally on streets and through parks.

The town is not alone in facing the issue with many communities across the UK experiencing the same problem.

Using the vehicles on public roads is illegal and can cause significant damage to parks.

E-bikes have been reported being used in Cooper Park, other parks and residential estates across Elgin.

Police speaking to two teenagers on bike.
Constables Meldrum and Gill Watt speak to two teenagers on bikes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Police have warned that anyone found riding one illegally will likely have it seized by officers.

Tonight the officers are keeping a close eye on Cooper Park to see whether there are any vehicles there that shouldn’t be.

Despite being aware of the issue, Constable Meldrum explained that tackling the problem is more complex.

He said: “Quite often these vehicles aren’t insured, they’re driven through parks and streets at speed, they’re incredibly dangerous.

“It’s difficult though. You get a call with reports of an e-bike but by the time you get there they have probably moved to somewhere else.

“It’s definitely an increasing trend though.”

Read more from Elgin