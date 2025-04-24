Coastguard helicopter takes off amid search for missing person in Elgin

Lossiemouth has been at the epicentre of a major search amid concerns for a missing person.

Emergency services were scrambled to the Moray town shortly after 2am this morning.

Air and land-based rescue teams combed the area in an effort to trace the missing person.

More than six hours on, search efforts are ongoing.

Locals have been reporting activity over the east beach, near Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park.

Air and land search conducted for missing person

HM Coastguard were made aware of the search at 2.23am.

Coastguard rescue teams from Burghead, Portsoy, Buckie and Nairn were sent to assist police on the ground.

Meanwhile, the coastguard rescue helicopter took to the sky, scanning the Moray coastline for movement.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.