Meet the volunteer police constables keeping Elgin safe on Friday and Saturday nights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Meet the volunteer police constables keeping Elgin safe on Friday and Saturday nights

Not all the police officers who keep our communities safe are paid.

Andy Adam standing watch outside Elgin Library.
Special Constable Andy Adam joins police on evening patrols. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

Not all of the police ready to respond to anti-social behaviour in Elgin are paid.

The pay range for constables may start at £31,400, but some officers on the beat do it for entirely nothing.

Special constables wear the same uniform as their colleagues, undertake some of the same duties, including patrolling the streets, and also has the power to arrest someone.

Figures show there were about 380 of the volunteer officers across Scotland last year.

What makes them want to join the police to though as a volunteer?

The Press and Journal spoke to two of Elgin’s volunteer special constables to ask them what persuaded them to patrol the streets with the police for free.

‘Fulfilling childhood dream to become police officer’

Police officer Manji Dhesi-Dhami smiling at camera.
Special Constable Manju Dhesi-Dhami on Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Special Constable Manju Dhesi-Dhami is a popular member of Moray Council’s housing team.

However, becoming a police officer was a long-held dream she had held since growing up in India.

She moved to the UK about 20 years ago as a student and then followed her sister to Moray about four years later.

Being out on the beat with the police Friday and Saturday nights is something she says “keeps me going”.

Special Constable Dhesi-Dhami, who has been in the police nearly two years, said: “When I moved to the UK, and then came to Elgin, the community welcomed me so much.

“This is my way of giving back something to the community.

“It’s all different hours you can do, so I can do extra hours when I can or they need extra people and do less when I can’t.

“When I step in to help the team I feel like I’m making a difference, it keeps me going.”

‘It doesn’t feel like a chore’

Police officer Andy Adam smiling at camera.
Special Constable Andy Adam in Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Special Constable Andy Adam is an IT manager by day, which has meant him working almost exclusively from home for the last five years.

Joining the police was something he had considered when he was younger before his career took him in a different direction.

Signing up as a volunteer special police constable in Elgin now was his opportunity to embrace a long-held dream while also getting some variety from his current job.

He said: “Being a special constable is pretty much the polar opposite from what I do as a job, which is mainly dealing with e-mails instead of people.

“One day I thought ‘Why not?’ I knew they needed more cops on the street and this is my way of giving back to the community in a way which is also of interest to me.

“It doesn’t really feel like a chore, it doesn’t really feel like a job.

“Hopefully I can make a difference, even if it’s just speaking to kids out in the street and helping to keep them and others safe.”

How to become a special police constable

Special constables work alongside police officers across the country in roles including patrolling the streets, building links with communities and preventing crime.

You must be over 18, be physically and mentally fit, meet national eyesight standards and have the right to live permanently and work in the UK.

The job description requires candidates to have a “strong community focus” and “have the ability to keep a clear head in challenging times”.

It also adds you must bring “common sense” to the role.

More information about becoming a special constable can be found online HERE.

Read more from Elgin

Conversation