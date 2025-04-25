Meet the volunteer police constables keeping Elgin safe on Friday and Saturday nights

Not all of the police ready to respond to anti-social behaviour in Elgin are paid.

The pay range for constables may start at £31,400, but some officers on the beat do it for entirely nothing.

Special constables wear the same uniform as their colleagues, undertake some of the same duties, including patrolling the streets, and also has the power to arrest someone.

Figures show there were about 380 of the volunteer officers across Scotland last year.

What makes them want to join the police to though as a volunteer?

The Press and Journal spoke to two of Elgin’s volunteer special constables to ask them what persuaded them to patrol the streets with the police for free.

‘Fulfilling childhood dream to become police officer’

Special Constable Manju Dhesi-Dhami is a popular member of Moray Council’s housing team.

However, becoming a police officer was a long-held dream she had held since growing up in India.

She moved to the UK about 20 years ago as a student and then followed her sister to Moray about four years later.

Being out on the beat with the police Friday and Saturday nights is something she says “keeps me going”.

Special Constable Dhesi-Dhami, who has been in the police nearly two years, said: “When I moved to the UK, and then came to Elgin, the community welcomed me so much.

“This is my way of giving back something to the community.

“It’s all different hours you can do, so I can do extra hours when I can or they need extra people and do less when I can’t.

“When I step in to help the team I feel like I’m making a difference, it keeps me going.”

‘It doesn’t feel like a chore’

Special Constable Andy Adam is an IT manager by day, which has meant him working almost exclusively from home for the last five years.

Joining the police was something he had considered when he was younger before his career took him in a different direction.

Signing up as a volunteer special police constable in Elgin now was his opportunity to embrace a long-held dream while also getting some variety from his current job.

He said: “Being a special constable is pretty much the polar opposite from what I do as a job, which is mainly dealing with e-mails instead of people.

“One day I thought ‘Why not?’ I knew they needed more cops on the street and this is my way of giving back to the community in a way which is also of interest to me.

“It doesn’t really feel like a chore, it doesn’t really feel like a job.

“Hopefully I can make a difference, even if it’s just speaking to kids out in the street and helping to keep them and others safe.”

How to become a special police constable

Special constables work alongside police officers across the country in roles including patrolling the streets, building links with communities and preventing crime.

You must be over 18, be physically and mentally fit, meet national eyesight standards and have the right to live permanently and work in the UK.

The job description requires candidates to have a “strong community focus” and “have the ability to keep a clear head in challenging times”.

It also adds you must bring “common sense” to the role.

More information about becoming a special constable can be found online HERE.

