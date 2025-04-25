Buckie community unites against biomass plant proposal they say will feel like ‘living inside an industrial estate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Buckie community unites against biomass plant proposal they say will feel like ‘living inside an industrial estate’

More than 100 residents in Rathven have already signed a petition against the development.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Scott Farquhar standing in his garden which looks out over the proposed plant site.
Scott Farquhar standing in his garden which looks out over the proposed plant site. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson

A village near Buckie has come together to oppose a biomass plant developer eyeing up a site on their doorstep.

More than 100 people, almost the entire population of Rathven, have signed a petition objecting to a development on a site overlooking the village.

Residents have spoken out about how the plant would affect their quality of life.

It is developer Acorn Bioenergy’s latest attempt at a digestion plant in Moray, after a site near Elgin was refused just last week.

The plans are currently in limbo after an objection from Historic Environment Scotland forced Acorn to move the site.

The village of Rathven, with Buckie in the distance. Image: DC Thomson Design/Jason Hedges.

‘Buckie site is wrong choice for biomass plant’

More than 100 residents in Rathven have signed the petition, which was accepted by Moray Council’s development management and building standards manager Neal MacPherson and councillor Scott Lawrence this week.

The petition outlines local concerns of detrimental HGV traffic, smell and noise coming from the plant if it was to go ahead.

Local resident Scott Farquhar has lived in Rathven for 10 years and spent time gathering signatures for the petition.

Community council chairman Peter West and Rathven resident Ryan Taylor hand over the petition to councillor Scott Lawrence and Moray Council’s Neal MacPherson. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson

“I’m not against the type of plant, It’s a good idea,” he said. “It’s just not the right area for it.”

“It’s not something the majority of the people in Rathven want in the area.”

He said the landscapes around Rathven haven’t changed since he moved there and the village values its rural surroundings with an “abundance” of local wildlife.

HGVs can regularly been from Rathven but residents say the plant will bring a lot more. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Mr Farquhar added: “There’s so much biodiversity in the area it would be a shame for that to be disturbed.”

“You just want to sit and enjoy your garden and your surroundings.”

Fears about ‘colossal’ amount of biomass traffic on Buckie road

Ryan Taylor has also lived in Rathven for 10 years and was the village representative handing over the petition over to Moray Council.

Mr Taylor said many of the road safety objections the village have are similar to the recently refused Elgin proposal, and says Acorn have again chosen the wrong site.

“The risks are greater down here because of the already high volume of HGVs,” he said.

“The fact we’ve had an accident on that road exactly adjacent to the new site just highlights it is a dangerous stretch of road.”

Ryan Taylor. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson

A transport assessment from Acorn for the previous site entrance concluded there was enough capacity on March Road for the site and “will not result in any operational or safety issues.”

Mr Taylor added the scale of the proposal will feel like “living inside an industrial estate.”

He said his family would consider moving away from Rathven if the development was to go ahead.

Villagers fear smell from Rathven biomass plant

Doug Milton, a local resident in Rathven, said there is nothing Acorn could do to convince him to support the development.

Mr Milton said: “The actual concept of it is a very good thing, however it’s in the wrong place. It’s too near houses.

“Visually, I’ll see it from across the road but it’s the smells that will affect me in my house.”

The plant intends to use “locally grown and sourced” crops and manure as its primary feedstock for the plant, which produces biomethane and can be used as a heat source or fuel.

HGV on road near site.
March Road is the one of the main HGV access points in and out of Buckie. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson

Distillery draff and pot ale can be added as part of the process, which all breaks down into biogas and can be refined.

Mr Milton estimates there will be 10,000 tonnes of manure delivered each year to the plant.

“That’s colossal,” Mr Milton added. “At some stage that’s got to be exposed and the smell has got to come out.”

Acorn’s biomass plans across Scotland

The Rathven plant’s original proposal hit a roadblock when Historic Environment Scotland took issue with the site’s proximity to a nearby cairn.

This forced the developer to look elsewhere in the field and have indicated they are looking at a site closer to Rathven.

The Buckie plans are one of three projects Acorn has been working on across Scotland.

As well as the recently refused plant in Longmorn near Elgin, Acorn also has an ongoing appeal with the Scottish Government for another refused plant at Balintore in Easter Ross.

Acorn Bioenergy have been contacted for an update on the Rathven plans.

Read more from Buckie

Conversation