JD Sports Elgin shop set for a makeover almost a decade after they opened at Edgar Road retail park

In this week’s edition, phone company EE will extend the time they will operate their store from a truck in the Elgin town centre.

Glamping pods have been proposed near Spey Bay Golf Course.

The JD Sports store in Elgin could be given a makeover.

And a hotel in Tomintoul will breathe new life into their function hall.

But first, we look at approved plans to transform a former church hall near Buckie.

APPROVED: Transformation of former church hall

Last August, we revealed the Church of Scotland had completed the sale of Rathven Parish Church.

The 230-year-old church held its last service on May 26 last year.

Bosses had put the historic property—complete with hall and car park—on the market for offers over £120,000.

This sale was part of a nationwide drive to cut costs by selling churches as congregations dwindle and fewer ministers are being trained.

In December, new owner Paul McCawley submitted plans to transform the former church hall into a three-bedroom home.

The makeover included energy efficiency improvements.

The architects previously said the “relatively minor” alterations and change of use would have little impact on the heritage of the site and B-listed parish church.

Now the plans have been approved for the former hall.

APPROVED: Tomintoul hotel function hall transformation

In November, we revealed United Kingdom Distilleries Limited wanted to transform the Hotel Square’s function hall in Tomintoul into a micro distillery.

Floor plans previously showed the makeover included a production area and a store.

Now the plans have been given planning permission.

Work can’t start until a building warrant is approved for the £45,000 transformation.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited has been representing the business in the planning process.

SUBMITTED: Glamping pods near Spey Bay Golf Club

Six glamping pods could be built next to the Spey Bay Golf Course.

Mr C Docherty is behind the plans for the pods.

The golf club owners, US-based Links Golf Club, will allow guests use of the existing communal facilities such as the putting green, fire pit, showers and toilets.

Meanwhile, they will benefit from a golf preferential fee rate when booking the pods.

The operator wants to build relationships with local businesses to offer their goods and services to guests.

These include taxi services, shops, cafes, and restaurants.

These services will be promoted within the pods and local knowledge of beauty spots will be given to guests too.

Who owns Spey Bay Golf Course?

In 2023, US-based Links Golf Club bought the golf course that just sits along the Moray coastline.

The 18-hole golf course includes an associated caravan park, clubhouse and former driving range.

Links is an online community that was created in 2021 and mainly consists of tech-forward millennials and Gen-Z golfers who have found a passion for the sport.

The business says it wants to revolutionise traditional golf by offering enthusiasts unique and exclusive experiences.

APPROVED: EE truck to stay in Elgin town centre

Phone company EE has given the go-ahead to operate their store from a truck for a further six months as they continue to hunt for a new permanent Elgin home.

They were one of the businesses made homeless by the St Giles Centre closure.

Since late January, the company has been running a temporary store inside a truck parked on the Plainstones.

This comes as they will serve its customers beyond the 28-day period they had previously had.

This covers temporary buildings and uses.

EE says it will “continue to serve the community and safeguard existing jobs”.

SUBMITTED: Work at Edgar Road charity shop

Last year, Chest Heart And Stroke Scotland opened up a new charity shop in Elgin.

In the past, unit 6 at Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road was home to Bensons for Beds.

Now Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland bosses want to form a storage area, a managers office and staff loos.

According to building papers, the work could cost around £30,000.

SUBMITTED: Makeover coming at JD Sports Elgin store

JD Sports want to carry out £20,000 worth of work at their Elgin store.

According to a building warrant, the work proposed at unit 2 at Springfield Retail Park on Edgar Road includes electrical works for new lighting, a replacement counter and new furniture layout.

Access to the shop will be maintained and fire complementation unchanged.

Joseph James is representing the firm.

