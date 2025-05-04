JD Sports Elgin shop set for a makeover almost a decade after they opened at Edgar Road retail park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JD Sports Elgin shop set for a makeover almost a decade after they opened at Edgar Road retail park

This week's Moray planning round-up also includes plans for glamping pods near Spey Bay Golf Course and the transformation of a former church hall offloaded by Church of Scotland.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin Springfield Retail Park pictured.
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, phone company EE will extend the time they will operate their store from a truck in the Elgin town centre.

Glamping pods have been proposed near Spey Bay Golf Course.

The JD Sports store in Elgin could be given a makeover.

And a hotel in Tomintoul will breathe new life into their function hall.

But first, we look at approved plans to transform a former church hall near Buckie.

APPROVED: Transformation of former church hall

Last August, we revealed the Church of Scotland had completed the sale of Rathven Parish Church.

The 230-year-old church held its last service on May 26 last year.

Bosses had put the historic property—complete with hall and car park—on the market for offers over £120,000.

Rathven Church, hall and car park. Image: Church of Scotland

This sale was part of a nationwide drive to cut costs by selling churches as congregations dwindle and fewer ministers are being trained.

In December, new owner Paul McCawley submitted plans to transform the former church hall into a three-bedroom home.

The former Rathven church hall.
A drawing impression shows the church hall transformed into family home.

The makeover included energy efficiency improvements.

The architects previously said the “relatively minor” alterations and change of use would have little impact on the heritage of the site and B-listed parish church.

Now the plans have been approved for the former hall.

APPROVED: Tomintoul hotel function hall transformation

Hotel Square in Tomintoul.

In November, we revealed United Kingdom Distilleries Limited wanted to transform the Hotel Square’s function hall in Tomintoul into a micro distillery.

Floor plans previously showed the makeover included a production area and a store.

Floor plan. Image: Grant And Geoghegan Limited

Now the plans have been given planning permission.

Work can’t start until a building warrant is approved for the £45,000 transformation.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited has been representing the business in the planning process.

SUBMITTED: Glamping pods near Spey Bay Golf Club

Drone shot taken of Spey Bay Golf Club.

Six glamping pods could be built next to the Spey Bay Golf Course.

Mr C Docherty is behind the plans for the pods.

The golf club owners, US-based Links Golf Club, will allow guests use of the existing communal facilities such as the putting green, fire pit, showers and toilets.

Meanwhile, they will benefit from a golf preferential fee rate when booking the pods.

What the glamping pods could look like.

The operator wants to build relationships with local businesses to offer their goods and services to guests.

These include taxi services, shops, cafes, and restaurants.

These services will be promoted within the pods and local knowledge of beauty spots will be given to guests too.

There will be six glamping pods.
The glamping pods.

Who owns Spey Bay Golf Course?

In 2023,  US-based Links Golf Club bought the golf course that just sits along the Moray coastline.

The 18-hole golf course includes an associated caravan park, clubhouse and former driving range.

Our coverage of the golf course being sold. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Links is an online community that was created in 2021 and mainly consists of tech-forward millennials and Gen-Z golfers who have found a passion for the sport.

The business says it wants to revolutionise traditional golf by offering enthusiasts unique and exclusive experiences.

APPROVED: EE truck to stay in Elgin town centre

Phone company EE has given the go-ahead to operate their store from a truck for a further six months as they continue to hunt for a new permanent Elgin home.

They were one of the businesses made homeless by the St Giles Centre closure.

EE guide Lisa McGilvray pictured inside the truck. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

Since late January, the company has been running a temporary store inside a truck parked on the Plainstones.

This comes as they will serve its customers beyond the 28-day period they had previously had.

This covers temporary buildings and uses.

EE says it will “continue to serve the community and safeguard existing jobs”.

SUBMITTED: Work at Edgar Road charity shop

Last year, Chest Heart And Stroke Scotland opened up a new charity shop in Elgin.

In the past, unit 6 at Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road was home to Bensons for Beds.

The;Chest Heart And Stroke Scotland Elgin shop.

Now Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland bosses want to form a storage area, a managers office and staff loos.

According to building papers, the work could cost around £30,000.

SUBMITTED: Makeover coming at JD Sports Elgin store

JD Sports want to carry out £20,000 worth of work at their Elgin store.

According to a building warrant, the work proposed at unit 2 at Springfield Retail Park on Edgar Road includes electrical works for new lighting, a replacement counter and new furniture layout.

JD Sports pictured in Elgin.

Access to the shop will be maintained and fire complementation unchanged.

Joseph James is representing the firm.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

