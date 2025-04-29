Petition demanding safety improvements on A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth stretch refused

A petition asking for road safety improvements on the Elgin to Lossiemouth stretch of the A941 has been rejected amidst assertions “there is nothing wrong with it”.

The petition was organised by RAF Corporal Luke Stevenson, who regularly drives the road and is worried about dangers on the journey

His fears were backed by more than 110 people who signed the pleas demanding improvements on the busy route.

Mr Stevenson asked Moray Council to commit to a number of road safety measures on the road, particularly at the B9135 Muirton junction where two teenagers died in an e-bike crash in March last year.

Some of these requests included rumble strips, better signage and solar powered cat’s eyes.

Figures released by police show some drivers have been caught doing nearly 90mph on the long straight between the Moray communities.

Today councillors said they were “grateful” to Mr Stevenson for bringing the petition forward, but told him the proposals “would not deliver the required results.”

‘Frustrating – but I understand council’s position’ says petition organiser

Luke Stevenson works in mechanical transport at RAF Lossiemouth and regularly drives the roads between the base and Elgin.

Mr Stevenson said he organised the petition after becoming “aware of so many near misses” on “such a short stretch of road.”

He told the Press and Journal almost “everyone that signed my petition had their own story of a near miss or a potential collision that they’d seen.”

He said: “I’m obviously extremely grateful, first to be invited by the council and even more grateful to the community that supported the petition.

Mr Stevenson said it was “frustrating” to not see the petition moving forward but understood where the council was coming from.

He added: “I think me being here in person, getting the petition, getting the signatures, has given them a bit more of that a focus that road safety is still prevalent to the community.”

Solar powered cat’s eyes wanted for dangerous stretch

Mr Stevenson said his main priority would be to install solar powered cat’s eyes on the road, which would be like “looking down the runway at Lossiemouth” on the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth stretch.

The lights use sunlight to charge up during the day and light the road during the night.

Mr Stevenson thinks the lighting would “massively improve people’s awareness”, particularly at the Muirton junction.

He added: “Personally, I’d hope to see a physical change within this year.

“I’m not suggesting that it hasn’t been taken seriously, but just to see real change.”

What else did the petition call for?

Mr Stevenson put forward 10 recommendation for the council to consider, including the cat’s eyes. These were:

Rumble strips

Markings to indicate ‘no overtaking’

‘Harsh’ corner signage

Reducing the speed limit on the A941 and the B9135

A slip road on the Muirton junction

Installation of a speed camera on the B9135

The petition also asked for improved lighting and markings on the coastal path, as well as improved storm drainage.

Despite the rejection of the petition, the council has indicated they are looking the solar powered cat’s eyes as an option for Moray’s roads, with the A941 a “priority.”

Councillors reject petition

Council officer Nicola Moss said the council take road safety “very seriously” and follow national road safety guidance in making sure the road is safe.

Heldon and Laich Councillor John Cowe said: “It’s a difficult one, but in essence there is nothing wrong with the road, there’s nothing wrong with the junction.

“It’s driver behaviour and I have seen it time and time again.”

Economic development and infrastructure committee chairman Marc Macrae, on rejecting the petition, said: “ We understand and agree with the concerns around the road safety that have been shared with us.

However, he noted that the “actions requested would not deliver the required results.”

He added the committee was “grateful” Mr Stevenson had raised the issue and that he and local community councils would be kept involved with any A941 developments.

