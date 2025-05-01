How new owner of former Elgin B&B has transformed it into whisky-themed self catering

For almost 20 years, Jamie Weeden has worked in pest control.

He runs Active Control Environmental Services where he carries out work at hotels, restaurants and other businesses across Scotland.

Around the same time in the 2000s, he also took the plunge into renting out flats near Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

It has since grown into him setting up a dedicated property business.

In March, he took another step by buying the Heather Glen Guest House on North Guildry Street.

Since then, has transformed the former Elgin town centre B&B into whisky-themed self catering accommodation and renamed it Stag & Barrel.

The location near the Gordon MacPhail building and huge potential for the large building was very attractive to Jamie.

The former dental practice has also come complete with an unusual treasure trove.

Previous owners showed him a pack of dental records inside the building, including an X-ray of the teeth of Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici, who was famous for bringing the Beatles to town.

Jamie said: “I sold my flats and saw the property and thought why not go for it.

“It’s been an absolute whirlwind since the start and the help from family and friends has been phenomenal.

“It was 18 hours a day getting the place transformed.

“The previous owners were really helpful with everything.”

Heather Glen stood out but needed work

Elgin-native Jamie added: “I saw it as a building with huge potential.

“I thought I needed to put my own stamp on it, but the previous owners have run it really successfully.

“I want to bring in a whisky theme, especially being near the Gordon MacPhail building, which will be great once it is redeveloped.

“I have put in things like whisky barrel furniture and other things to capitalise on the heritage of Scotland and the whisky industry.

“It is a nice place for everyone not just for whisky tourism and I want to attract as many as possible to help the town.

“So far I’ve had a real good mix of guests which includes people from America and workers and students at UHI who are from Shetland.”

Hopes to help Elgin town centre

Jamie hopes to encourage Stag & Barrel guests to use other businesses and in-turn help boost the Elgin town centre.

He added: “My goal is to promote the town centre as much as possible.

“I have information on my website about the local businesses and I have information documents in each of the rooms.

“I will be offering rooms only and there are many local pubs and restaurants people can enjoy.

“I’m all about bringing positivity to Elgin and helping the town centre flourish.”

Stag & Barrel currently has six rooms.

Meanwhile, in the future he plans to increase capacity by renting out the three bedroom house which is part of the building and transform a former office into a kitchen.

In the meantime, he will continue to run his pest control company too.

Inside Stag & Barrel

