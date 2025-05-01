How new owner of former Elgin B&B has transformed it into whisky-themed self catering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How new owner of former Elgin B&B has transformed it into whisky-themed self catering

Stag & Barrel owner Jamie Weeden lifts the lid on the makeover and his hopes with the Elgin town centre spot.

Jamie Weeden pictured lifts the lid on the makeover and his hopes with the business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

For almost 20 years, Jamie Weeden has worked in pest control.

He runs Active Control Environmental Services where he carries out work at hotels, restaurants and other businesses across Scotland.

Around the same time in the 2000s, he also took the plunge into renting out flats near Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

It has since grown into him setting up a dedicated property business.

In March, he took another step by buying the Heather Glen Guest House on North Guildry Street.

Stag & Barrel owner Jamie Weeden pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Since then, has transformed the former Elgin town centre B&B into whisky-themed self catering accommodation and renamed it Stag & Barrel.

The location near the Gordon MacPhail building and huge potential for the large building was very attractive to Jamie.

The former dental practice has also come complete with an unusual treasure trove.

Previous owners showed him a pack of dental records inside the building, including an X-ray of the teeth of Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici, who was famous for bringing the Beatles to town.

Dental records in basket.
Historic dental records were found in the building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Jamie said: “I sold my flats and saw the property and thought why not go for it.

“It’s been an absolute whirlwind since the start and the help from family and friends has been phenomenal.

“It was 18 hours a day getting the place transformed.

“The previous owners were really helpful with everything.”

Heather Glen stood out but needed work

Elgin-native Jamie added: “I saw it as a building with huge potential.

“I thought I needed to put my own stamp on it, but the previous owners have run it really successfully.

“I want to bring in a whisky theme, especially being near the Gordon MacPhail building, which will be great once it is redeveloped.

Inside the transformed building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I have put in things like whisky barrel furniture and other things to capitalise on the heritage of Scotland and the whisky industry.

“It is a nice place for everyone not just for whisky tourism and I want to attract as many as possible to help the town.

“So far I’ve had a real good mix of guests which includes people from America and workers and students at UHI who are from Shetland.”

Hopes to help Elgin town centre

Jamie hopes to encourage Stag & Barrel guests to use other businesses and in-turn help boost the Elgin town centre.

He added: “My goal is to promote the town centre as much as possible.

Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I have information on my website about the local businesses and I have information documents in each of the rooms.

“I will be offering rooms only and there are many local pubs and restaurants people can enjoy.

“I’m all about bringing positivity to Elgin and helping the town centre flourish.”

The Stag & Barrel.

Stag & Barrel currently has six rooms.

Meanwhile, in the future he plans to increase capacity by renting out the three bedroom house which is part of the building and transform a former office into a kitchen.

In the meantime, he will continue to run his pest control company too.

Inside Stag & Barrel

Inside one of the rooms.
The rooms are inspired by Speyside distilleries.
Inside Stag & Barrel.
One of the loos in the rooms.

