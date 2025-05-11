Leading Scottish law firm will transform a two-storey Elgin office building

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, a leading law firm have been given permission to make changes to an Elgin office building.

An Elgin town centre shop could be expanded to meet customer demands.

Plans have been submitted to transform the Dufftown clocktower.

And Moray Waste Busters want to expand into a former call centre on Forres Enterprise Park.

But first, we look at objections to the potential return of a chipper in Findhorn.

OBJECTIONS: Worries about return of Findhorn chipper

In April, we revealed the former Findhorn chipper The Bunty could be serving up fish and chips once again.

The building was most recently home to the Findhorn Pottery shop before they closed down and moved on.

Ian Cargill is behind the plans to turn the premises into a fish and chips takeaway again.

The plans have now attracted five objections. They have raised concerns about limited parking.

Meanwhile, they believe Findhorn is already well served with three local venues who serve fish and chips and a van that visits on a Friday.

SUBMITTED: Extension plans for Elgin High Street shop

There are plans to extend the Nickel & Dime store at 171-173 Elgin High Street.

Muhammad Humayoon wants to build an extension to the building.

The store carries large amounts of stock and more space is required to keep up with customer demands.

The existing shop will remain largely unchanged with only the rear wall being removed to provide more space on the shop floor.

There are no changes to the front of the building facing onto the High Street.

Meanwhile, the two car parking spaces will be retained.

SUBMITTED: Plans to transform Dufftown clocktower

Dufftown Community Association has revealed their plans to transform the town’s clocktower.

The group officially took over ownership of the town’s famed clocktower in March 2020.

The tower was purchased from the local common good fund with the aim of restoring the landmark.

The association say the proposed repairs and alterations will help to secure a future for this unique building, bringing it back into use by the community to use for the community.

The proposals include the former basement being reinstated and used for storage by the DDCA.

Meanwhile, the ground floor will be used as a shared space for a variety of community uses.

And upper floors will accommodate a self-catering holiday apartment with

separate access.

SUBMITTED: Transformation of former call centre for Moray Waste Busters

Popular social enterprise Moray Waste Busters wants to transform a former call centre at Forres Enterprise Park into an additional premises.

Their proposals involve creating facilities for sales, workshops and a cafe at Strathcona House.

The green, not-for-profit venture founded in 2002 hopes to fund the project via grants and loans if plans are given the go-ahead.

They currently have a food recycling, wormery, and composting site at Waterford Road in Forres.

According to Graham and Sibbald’s website, Strathcona House is currently under offer.

APPROVED: Elgin office building makeover

A leading Scottish law firm’s makeover to a two-storey Elgin office building can be carried out.

In March, we revealed Harper Macleod LLP had submitted a building warrant for £120,000 worth of work at Phoenix House.

The building at 1 Wards Road has dedicated car parking.

Now the building warrant has been approved for the work including alterations to the ground and first floor layouts.

According the papers, it is for “limited life” which often means it isn’t intended for long-term use.

This company currently has Harper Macleod Solicitors and Estate Agents in Moray office at The Old Station on Maisondieu Road.

Shepherd Commercial is currently advertising the sale of the Phoenix House for offers over £550,000 exclusive of VAT.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups: