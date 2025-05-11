Leading Scottish law firm will transform a two-storey Elgin office building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Leading Scottish law firm will transform a two-storey Elgin office building

This week's Moray planning round-up also includes expansion plans for an Elgin town centre shop and plans to transform the Dufftown clocktower.

By Sean McAngus
The two-storey office building in Elgin. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Design team
The two-storey office building in Elgin. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Design team

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, a leading law firm have been given permission to make changes to an Elgin office building.

An Elgin town centre shop could be expanded to meet customer demands.

Plans have been submitted to transform the Dufftown clocktower.

And Moray Waste Busters want to expand into a former call centre on Forres Enterprise Park.

But first, we look at objections to the potential return of a chipper in Findhorn.

OBJECTIONS: Worries about return of Findhorn chipper

In April, we revealed the former Findhorn chipper The Bunty could be serving up fish and chips once again.

The building was most recently home to the Findhorn Pottery shop before they closed down and moved on.

Ian Cargill is behind the plans to turn the premises into a fish and chips takeaway again.

When The Bunty was open as a chipper.

The plans have now attracted five objections. They have raised concerns about limited parking.

Meanwhile, they believe Findhorn is already well served with three local venues who serve fish and chips and a van that visits on a Friday.

SUBMITTED: Extension plans for Elgin High Street shop

There are plans to extend the Nickel & Dime store at 171-173 Elgin High Street.

Muhammad Humayoon wants to build an extension to the building.

The store carries large amounts of stock and more space is required to keep up with customer demands.

Nickel and Dime in Elgin. Image: Google Maps

The existing shop will remain largely unchanged with only the rear wall being removed to provide more space on the shop floor.

There are no changes to the front of the building facing onto the High Street.

Meanwhile, the two car parking spaces will be retained.

SUBMITTED: Plans to transform Dufftown clocktower

Dufftown Community Association has revealed their plans to transform the town’s clocktower.

The group officially took over ownership of the town’s famed clocktower in March 2020.

The tower was purchased from the local common good fund with the aim of restoring the landmark.

Dufftown clocktower. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

The association say the proposed repairs and alterations will help to secure a future for this unique building, bringing it back into use by the community to use for the community.

The proposals include the former basement being reinstated and used for storage by the DDCA.

Meanwhile, the ground floor will be used as a shared space for a variety of community uses.

And upper floors will accommodate a self-catering holiday apartment with
separate access.

SUBMITTED: Transformation of former call centre for Moray Waste Busters

Popular social enterprise Moray Waste Busters wants to transform a former call centre at Forres Enterprise Park into an additional premises.

Their proposals involve creating facilities for sales, workshops and a cafe at Strathcona House.

This building could be transformed.

The green, not-for-profit venture founded in 2002 hopes to fund the project via grants and loans if plans are given the go-ahead.

They currently have a food recycling, wormery, and composting site at Waterford Road in Forres.

According to Graham and Sibbald’s website, Strathcona House is currently under offer.

APPROVED: Elgin office building makeover

A leading Scottish law firm’s makeover to a two-storey Elgin office building can be carried out.

In March, we revealed Harper Macleod LLP had submitted a building warrant for £120,000 worth of work at Phoenix House.

The building at 1 Wards Road has dedicated car parking.

Now the building warrant has been approved for the work including alterations to the ground and first floor layouts.

Phoenix House pictured.

According the papers, it is for “limited life” which often means it isn’t intended for long-term use.

This company currently has Harper Macleod Solicitors and Estate Agents in Moray office at The Old Station on Maisondieu Road.

Shepherd Commercial is currently advertising the sale of the Phoenix House for offers over £550,000 exclusive of VAT.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups:

Conversation