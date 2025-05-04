Gallery: Best photos from the Gordonstoun Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Gallery: Best photos from the Gordonstoun Highland Games

A day filled with traditional celebration.

Gordonstoun Highland Games 2025. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Gordonstoun Highland Games 2025. Pictures by Jason Hedges
By Heather Fowlie & Emma Grady

Thousands of people attended Gordonstoun’s Highland Games on Saturday 3rd of May.

Traditional contests like Tossing the Caber, Hurling the Haggis, and Tug o’ War, alongside races, an obstacle course and Highland dancing took place over the day.

Gordonstoun Pipe Band celebrated its 70th anniversary with a special performance at the school’s annual Highland Games.

The event was attended by 13 primary schools in Moray competing in a range of traditional activities. Chieftain of the Games was Cameron Barnes, a former member of the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and who previously featured in the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

Cameron Barnes, Chieftain of the Games, said:
“I have experienced some amazing highs over the years, but I have never been a Chieftain at a Highland Games before. I’m really excited about seeing all the children competing in everything from Tossing the Caber to Hurling the Haggis.”

Take a look at Press and Journal’s Jason Hedges highlights below:

Gordonstoun Highland Games.
Throwing the welly.
Head of Gordonstoun Schools Cath Lyall is pictured fighting against Year 7’s Reuben Garbutt.
A very popular stall, soaking the teachers. Here on the right is Martin Warren Assistant Head on the left Stuart Wright house captain.
A very popular stall soaking the teachers.
Gordonstoun Schools Pipeband including former pupils.
Highland Dancing.
Gordonstoun Highland Games.
Head of Gordonstoun Schools Cath Lyall is pictured fighting against Year 7’s Reuben Garbutt.
A very popular stall soaking the teachers. Biology teacher and assistant house parent is Ishaq Raheel.
Pillow fight final…Hopeman win!
Gordonstoun School’s Pipeband including former pupils.
Capturing the best snaps at Gordonstoun Highland Games.
Gordonstoun Highland Games.
Highland Dancing.
Pillow fight!
Tossing the Caber.
Throwing Haggis.
Tug of war.
Throwing the welly.
Time for an ice cream.
Highland Dancing.
Capturing moments and memories
Tug of war.
Highland Dancing.
Pillow fight!
Throwing the welly.
Spectators enjoying the day.

Conversation