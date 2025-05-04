Gallery: Best photos from the Gordonstoun Highland Games

Thousands of people attended Gordonstoun’s Highland Games on Saturday 3rd of May.

Traditional contests like Tossing the Caber, Hurling the Haggis, and Tug o’ War, alongside races, an obstacle course and Highland dancing took place over the day.

Gordonstoun Pipe Band celebrated its 70th anniversary with a special performance at the school’s annual Highland Games.

The event was attended by 13 primary schools in Moray competing in a range of traditional activities. Chieftain of the Games was Cameron Barnes, a former member of the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and who previously featured in the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

Cameron Barnes, Chieftain of the Games, said:

“I have experienced some amazing highs over the years, but I have never been a Chieftain at a Highland Games before. I’m really excited about seeing all the children competing in everything from Tossing the Caber to Hurling the Haggis.”

Take a look at Press and Journal’s Jason Hedges highlights below:

