Moray farmhouse with its own heated outdoor pool hits the market

An impressive farmhouse in Moray, which comes with its own heated outdoor swimming pool, has been put up for sale.

Coltfield Farmhouse, north of the small village of Alves, offers a tranquil escape near the Moray coast.

The property was once a traditional farmhouse but has been extensively modernised over the years – and is ideal for a new family.

The farmhouse is listed with Galbraith with a guide price of £660,000.

A substantial porch leads into the hallway, which has space for seating near the fireplace.

To the left is a spacious living room with a wood-burning stove and large windows that let in plenty of light.

Farmhouse boasts plenty of living space

Connected to the living room is a bright and airy conservatory with French doors opening into the garden.

On the opposite side of the hallway is the drawing room, offering a cosy space with another wood-burning stove.

Off the hallway are stairs leading down to the basement – a versatile space that could serve as a games room or cinema.

At the end of the hall is an office.

There is a downstairs toilet for guests and, at the back of the farmhouse, the kitchen/dining area.

The kitchen features grey cabinets and modern appliances, including a large range and built-in oven.

Bi-fold doors open onto a sheltered patio area.

Connected to the kitchen is a utility room with outdoor access.

Upper floor has plenty to offer

Heading upstairs to the left are two spacious bedrooms, both with wardrobe space.

There is a family bathroom with a roll-top bathtub and separate shower.

To the right of the staircase is another double bedroom, and along the corridor is the master bedroom.

This room includes ample wardrobe space and an en-suite shower room.

New owners will enjoy special feature

One of the highlights of the farmhouse is the outdoor heated swimming pool in the back garden, surrounded by a stone patio.

There is also a double garage at the front of the farmhouse, as well as a shed and pool house.

The grounds extend to around an acre.

Nearby are the small towns of Kinloss and Burghead, as well as the peaceful Roseisle Country Park.

A large stretch of picturesque coastline is just a short walk from the farmhouse.

Elgin is 15 minutes away by car along the A96, while Forres is just 10 minutes.