Revealed: Blundering council spent £40,000 on windows the wrong size for Buckie homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Revealed: Blundering council spent £40,000 on windows the wrong size for Buckie homes

An internal report has disclosed how one Buckie street had wrongly-sized windows ordered for their properties.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
In some cases the windows were 10cm larger than the opening. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.
In some cases the windows were 10cm larger than the opening. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

Bungling council bosses ordered £40,000 worth of windows that didn’t fit the Buckie homes being done up as part of a major project.

The blunder has only now been revealed years after the mishap, with the valuable glazing left gathering dust in storage since the shambles unfolded.

It has now only now emerged that the council was notified of a potential problem with window sizes when the contract was being prepared.

But it was only when they were uncovered in October that an investigation was launched.

Who were the windows for?

A contract for 765 new windows for 101 properties in Moray was issued back in 2021.

This included houses and flats in Dufftown, Rothes, Cullen, Raffan and Buckie.

A year later, 96 replacement windows were delivered to replace those at 17 properties on Carnie Place in Buckie.

It quickly became apparent the windows did not fit.

Carnie Place in Buckie back in 2022. Supplied by Google Maps.

When were the ill-fitting windows discovered?

During spring 2022, a contractor reported an issue when they arrived at Carnie Place to install new windows in the properties.

This was reviewed by Moray Council’s building standards team, who found the windows to be significantly larger than the openings there.

They were returned to a storage facility in Keith – along with 51 other windows that were not installed because “tenants refused access to the properties.”

An elected member raised the alarm in October last year over the windows still sitting in storage and an investigation was ordered.

The windows have been stored in a “Building Services premises” in Keith since 2022. Supplied by Google Maps.

What did the investigation find?

The investigation concluded in March and a report has detailed several failings by those involved to double check the window sizes.

Back when the contract was tendered, manufacturers were informed of “approximate dimensions” of the windows by the council.

Moray Council’s then contracts manager said plaster board could be “chipped away” to fit the windows if there was a size problem.

The windows were then manufactured to the “approximate dimensions” of the original tender contract and were found to be between 2 and 10cm larger than the window opening.

As a result the windows could not be installed without “structural changes to the properties at significant cost” and disruption to the tenants.

The original window replacement programme including Carnie Place was agreed in 2019. Image:  Will Angus/DC Thomson.

The report also investigated how the wrong windows along with the other non-installed windows were then sat in storage for years.

An oversight with the council’s storage management system not taking note of materials “ordered for a specific contract” was reported as the issue.

The report adds the contracts manager responsible is “no longer employed by the council” but does not mention if this was a direct result of the window mishap.

Council reminded to ‘verify accuracy’ of deliveries

The report has listed a number of recommendations for councillors to decide on.

It states: “Officers should be reminded to check deliveries on receipt against the purchase order to verify accuracy and allow for any issues to be raised with the supplier/manufacturer.”

The report adds that the council should implement stock checking of contract materials to avoid any windows or other materials getting lost.

Councillors will the discuss the results of the investigation and the future of the windows on Thursday.

Read more

Conversation