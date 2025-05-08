Meet the Elgin woman who turned her back on university to kickstart career through apprenticeships

By the time she reached the end of fifth year at Elgin High School, Aimee Stephen had already earned the qualifications needed for university.

After then completing S6 with five highers, she chose a different path and stepped straight into the workforce to start earning.

She joined DYW Moray as a Business and Administration Modern Apprentice.

Since then, she has held various roles within the organisation after leaping in straight from school.

Aimee, 24, believes apprenticeships offer a great opportunity for others to launch their careers, just as she did.

Initially aspiring to be a PE teacher, she shifted her focus to business after developing a passion for it.

Almost seven years later, Aimee now serves as Apprenticeship Development Manager helping Moray employers recruit and upskill people of all ages through apprenticeships.

Why Aimee said no to university from school

Aimee decided university straight from school was not the career path for her, and is now eager to help others facing the same decision.

She wants to use her experience with apprenticeships to help support businesses create more opportunities for youngsters find jobs quickly.

Aimee said: “I was able to get all the qualifications needed to go to university, however I didn’t want to do that.

“I wanted to get out in the workplace and start earning to get some money behind me.

“I joined DYW for the Business Administration Modern Apprenticeship and I just got on with things as I’m a naturally proactive and motivated person.

“It was great to get stuck into a wide range of tasks including managing marketing, social media, and other responsibilities.

“It wasn’t a shock to the system being in the workplace as I had worked at Adolfos chip shop when I was at school and had work experience with NHS Grampian through the foundation apprenticeship.”

‘University isn’t the only path’

University wasn’t something on the cards for Aimee straight from school but was something she decided to go back to later.

Last year she achieved a BA (Hons) in Business Management at Robert Gordon University.

Aimee added: “I’ve been fortunate to gain experience in the workplace while working toward both a modern and a graduate apprenticeship.

“It’s been beneficial on a personal level as I was able to save more money which helped me move out at a younger age.

“I think it’s really important to show young people that university isn’t the only path.

“There’s still a lot of pressure to go down the traditional route, and I completely understand that.

“But times are changing—more and more young people are choosing to go straight into employment, and the numbers reflect that shift.

“Ensuring young people know they have options is vital.”

Aimee’s goal to grow apprenticeships in Moray

In Aimee’s new role, she wants to target getting 20 people upskilled though an apprenticeship within their current organisation as well as 30 newly created apprenticeship roles and five events.

Aimee said: “It’s also about identifying gaps—both in businesses and in skills—and seeing where apprenticeships can help fill those gaps.

“One key message I’m trying to get across is that apprenticeships aren’t just for young people; they’re valuable and accessible for people of all ages.

“The role focuses on both modern and graduate apprenticeships, aiming to upskill people who are already in employment through these partnerships.

“It’s also about supporting employers to create new roles and opportunities.

Apprenticeships can help businesses attract more talent

Aimee also believes apprenticeships can help businesses by attracting more talent.

She added: “Another key message I really want to get across to employers is the importance of making roles open to apprentices.

“Doing so can significantly expand their talent pool.

“I understand that, for some businesses—especially smaller ones—it may feel like they don’t have the capacity to train and support someone new.

“It’s not always the right fit for every situation.

“But with the right mindset and the willingness to have those conversations, there’s a lot of potential to make it work.”

Any employer looking for support about apprenticeships can contact Aimee on Aimee.Stephen.Moray@uhi.ac.uk.