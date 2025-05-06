Van ablaze on fairway at Elgin golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Van ablaze on fairway at Elgin golf course

The club sprang into action to prevent disruption for members and in just a few hours the ground was repaired.

By Ross Hempseed
van fire at Elgin Golf course.
Van fire on Elgin Golf Club. Image: Elgin Golf Club.

A van on fire on the 10th fairway at Elgin Golf Club, has prompted a police investigation.

The fire, which is being treated as deliberate, started around 7am on Monday, May 5, with one fire appliance from Elgin deployed to the scene.

Using the main jet, crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

This left a burnt wreckage atop a large patch of scorched grass.

A letter sent to club members by club manager John Duguid detailed the incident.

Seen by the Press and Journal, it stated: “Unfortunately, we find ourselves again dealing with the aftermath of an overnight course vandalism at the back of the course.

“On this occasion a van has been abandoned and burnt out on the side of the 10th fairway.”

Fire wreckage was quickly disposed of and the course reopened

According to Mr Duguid, the wreckage was quickly uplifted on Monday morning, the patch of ground repaired by the greenkeepers and the club reopening with “minimal disruption”.

The club has contacted police regarding the incident. They say police will be on site to carry out investigations.

Buckie-based MSP Tim Eagle said: “I’m absolutely disgusted at the vandalism to Elgin Golf Club which has caused a huge amount of upset and anguish.

“The club is a vital part of the local community, and it is appalling that someone would set a vehicle on fire on a golf course.

“The staff and members at Elgin take a lot of pride in the maintenance of their course which is why it’s completely unacceptable that some mindless individuals have done this to the 10th fairway.

“Not only was the incident extremely dangerous but repairing the damage costs substantial sums of money at a time when the golf club is approaching its busiest time of the year.”

Investigation under way into ‘deliberate’ fire

A police spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way after police received a report of a van being deliberately set on fire at a golf club in Elgin.

“Officers were made aware of the incident around 6.45am on Monday, May 5.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”

Conversation