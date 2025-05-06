Van ablaze on fairway at Elgin golf course

A van on fire on the 10th fairway at Elgin Golf Club, has prompted a police investigation.

The fire, which is being treated as deliberate, started around 7am on Monday, May 5, with one fire appliance from Elgin deployed to the scene.

Using the main jet, crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

This left a burnt wreckage atop a large patch of scorched grass.

A letter sent to club members by club manager John Duguid detailed the incident.

Seen by the Press and Journal, it stated: “Unfortunately, we find ourselves again dealing with the aftermath of an overnight course vandalism at the back of the course.

“On this occasion a van has been abandoned and burnt out on the side of the 10th fairway.”

Fire wreckage was quickly disposed of and the course reopened

According to Mr Duguid, the wreckage was quickly uplifted on Monday morning, the patch of ground repaired by the greenkeepers and the club reopening with “minimal disruption”.

The club has contacted police regarding the incident. They say police will be on site to carry out investigations.

Buckie-based MSP Tim Eagle said: “I’m absolutely disgusted at the vandalism to Elgin Golf Club which has caused a huge amount of upset and anguish.

“The club is a vital part of the local community, and it is appalling that someone would set a vehicle on fire on a golf course.

“The staff and members at Elgin take a lot of pride in the maintenance of their course which is why it’s completely unacceptable that some mindless individuals have done this to the 10th fairway.

“Not only was the incident extremely dangerous but repairing the damage costs substantial sums of money at a time when the golf club is approaching its busiest time of the year.”

Investigation under way into ‘deliberate’ fire

A police spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way after police received a report of a van being deliberately set on fire at a golf club in Elgin.

“Officers were made aware of the incident around 6.45am on Monday, May 5.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”