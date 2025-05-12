Why independent Elgin opticians values quality time with customers rather than packing in appointments

Almost six years ago, Lloyd Griffiths and Fran Stephen teamed up to open optician practice Lloyd Griffiths Eyecare on Elgin’s South Street.

The duo used to work with each other at the town’s Boots Opticians, which Lloyd helped build from scratch.

In 2019, they took the plunge and opened the practice after seeing the demand for such a service.

Now the business, which operates at 32 South Street, is thriving with a loyal client base and seven staff.

They believe quality time with customers has been vital to their success.

Lloyd has worked as an optometrist since 2004.

Meanwhile, Fran boasts a great knowledge of spectacle dispensing and customer care having worked at different practices.

Lloyd said: “We wanted to create a more personalised experiences for people and different to when you’re under the umbrella of a big corporate.

“There are no time constraints so we can spend as much time as we like with our patients to listen to them and find what they want.

“People appreciate the good, solid, old-fashioned advice and service.

“Building up connections with people is an important part of what we do.”

How South Street works for Lloyd Griffiths Eyecare

The pair, who have known each other for around 15 years, say the location has been handy for footfall in the Elgin town centre.

The spot became available after bridal boutique Angharad Bridal moved into bigger premises next door.

Fran said: “It is a good spot as you don’t just get people walking past, you get many people driving past.

“There is even a little speed bump just outside our shop which makes drivers slow down a little and see our nice window.

“Also, these premises suited our needs.”

Patients from far and wide

These days, opticians aren’t just for glasses.

And Lloyd Griffiths Eyecare attracts people from all over the North East.

Lloyd said: “We cover a very large area geographically with patients traveling from all different places, including Macduff and Huntly.

“Also the nature of business was only to provide glasses and now we do a lot with eye health and other things.

“We’re very much encouraged and supported to take over the care in the community.”

Would Lloyd Griffiths Eyecare expand?

The pair haven’t ruled out expanding their business in the future.

He said: “We are very busy and there is definitely demand in the area.

“We could consider it, but it has to be right.

“We wouldn’t want to then lose our personal touch that we have with our patients.”

Fran added: “The word of mouth from our clients is greatly appreciated and we have built up a great rapport with people which creates a lovely warm atmosphere.”

Read more from Elgin