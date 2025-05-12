Why independent Elgin opticians values quality time with customers rather than packing in appointments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

Why independent Elgin opticians values quality time with customers rather than packing in appointments

Lloyd Griffiths and business partner Fran Stephen speak about how they try to make Lloyd Griffiths Eyecare in Elgin stand out against national brands.

Lloyd Griffiths and business partner Fran Stephen inside opticians.
Lloyd Griffiths and business partner Fran Stephen pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Almost six years ago, Lloyd Griffiths and Fran Stephen teamed up to open optician practice Lloyd Griffiths Eyecare on Elgin’s South Street.

The duo used to work with each other at the town’s Boots Opticians, which Lloyd helped build from scratch.

In 2019, they took the plunge and opened the practice after seeing the demand for such a service.

Now the business, which operates at 32 South Street, is thriving with a loyal client base and seven staff.

Kathryn Mitchell Optical Assistant, director Fran Stephen, joint director and Optometrist Lloyd Griffiths and Dispensing Technician Mark Brumby pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

They believe quality time with customers has been vital to their success.

Lloyd has worked as an optometrist since 2004.

Meanwhile, Fran boasts a great knowledge of spectacle dispensing and customer care having worked at different practices.

Lloyd said: “We wanted to create a more personalised experiences for people and different to when you’re under the umbrella of a big corporate.

Lloyd Griffiths and Fran Stephen are happy about the success.

“There are no time constraints so we can spend as much time as we like with our patients to listen to them and find what they want.

“People appreciate the good, solid, old-fashioned advice and service.

“Building up connections with people is an important part of what we do.”

How South Street works for Lloyd Griffiths Eyecare

The pair, who have known each other for around 15 years, say the location has been handy for footfall in the Elgin town centre.

The spot became available after bridal boutique Angharad Bridal moved into bigger premises next door.

Their practice pictured on Elgin’s South Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Fran said: “It is a good spot as you don’t just get people walking past, you get many people driving past.

“There is even a little speed bump just outside our shop which makes drivers slow down a little and see our nice window.

“Also, these premises suited our needs.”

Patients from far and wide

These days, opticians aren’t just for glasses.

And Lloyd Griffiths Eyecare attracts people from all over the North East.

Lloyd said: “We cover a very large area geographically with patients traveling from all different places, including Macduff and Huntly.

Lloyd Griffiths and business partner Fran Stephen pictured.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Also the nature of business was only to provide glasses and now we do a lot with eye health and other things.

“We’re very much encouraged and supported to take over the care in the community.”

Would Lloyd Griffiths Eyecare expand?

The pair haven’t ruled out expanding their business in the future.

He said: “We are very busy and there is definitely demand in the area.

The range of glasses. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We could consider it, but it has to be right.

“We wouldn’t want to then lose our personal touch that we have with our patients.”

Fran added: “The word of mouth from our clients is greatly appreciated and we have built up a great rapport with people which creates a lovely warm atmosphere.”

