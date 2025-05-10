New owners of Old Mill Inn promise makeover after taking over Brodie hotel and restaurant

The new owners of the Old Mill Inn on the A96 have promised to give the Brodie hotel and restaurant a major makeover.

Lossiemouth-based hotel and accommodation firm MacAli Group recently bought the Moray hotel.

Now chief executive Mohammed Ali has vowed to “bring it back to the old days”.

The company already runs many hotels and restaurants including, the MacRaj Indian restaurant in Lossiemouth and West End Hotel in Nairn.

What is planned for the Old Mill Inn?

MacAli Group has promised to develop the Old Mill Inn as a country pub with a well-stocked bar serving comfort food.

Meanwhile, the hotel will be refurbished to become a venue for summer weddings and other outdoor events.

The beer garden – which is currently closed – will be developed further and a play area for children will follow.

Plans will be submitted to increase the number of guest rooms.

‘Fond memories of Old Mill Inn’

MacAli Group chief executive Mohammed Ali said: “We are very excited to welcome this new business to our portfolio.

“I have lived in this area all my life and have fond memories from being young and knowing the Old Mill as being a pub and then seeing it move to fine dining.

“MacAli Group is going to bring it back to the old days of real pub food for all the family.

“We are a family-run business and we are proud to be bringing back more family friendly venues across Scotland.”

History of Brodie pub

The former Victorian Corn Mill dating back to the late 1800s underwent a major refurbishment in 2018 by the previous owners, Sophie and David McLean, creating a boutique country hotel.

It has five ensuite letting rooms, all double or larger, which have their own character with sturdy wooden furniture and plush trimmings.

It was previously on the market for £495,000.