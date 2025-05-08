Fears Buckie High School revamp could be ‘kicked into second place again’ in favour of Elgin High School extension

Plans for Buckie’s new high school could face yet more delays while Elgin High School’s extension is finalised.

A council report has published several options for Buckie’s new school, a number of which recommended councillors wait until the exact details of Elgin High School’s planned extension are confirmed.

Other options include the council “do nothing” or have officers borrow more money.

In reaction to the report, Buckie councillor Sonya Warren said the lack of progress on a new school was “beyond being political.”

It comes after hopes of the Scottish Government’s Programme for Government unveiling new funding for school projects were dashed earlier this week.

‘Three times now it’s been kicked into second place’

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren told the Press and Journal the recent Programme for Government announcement “doesn’t change the situation” for Buckie High School.

The SNP councillor said she intends to “hope and pray” the Scottish election next year brings a government that will commit funding for a new school.

Without that extra funding, she doesn’t believe the council is in a position to be able to afford not just a new school, but perhaps even a programme of refurbishment.

Councillor Warren said: “Buckie High absolutely has to stay top of the priority list. Three times now it’s been kicked into second place.

“It is still one of the worst schools in Moray and one of the worst in Scotland – there are not many worse than it.

“It’s way beyond being political, it’s a vital resource for the east of Moray.”

She added the school situation was “not a reflection on the teachers” and they were doing a “phenomenal job” in the circumstances.

What is the latest on school proposals?

Moray Council’s learning estate programme manager Andy Hall has prepared a report outlining eight proposals councillors could take forward for Buckie High.

They range from “do nothing” or “delay” going all the way up to borrowing money for the new school.

With Buckie High School currently at 87.5% capacity, a number of different proposals remain on the table, dependent on funding.

The bare minimum approach the council has suggested would be to refurbish the priority areas of the school with whatever money they have.

Councillor Warren has questioned this approach. She said: “It’s obviously going to be a huge expense whatever.

“The question has to be asked – is it worth spending so much money on repairing and replacing to keep it going instead of doing a new build?”

Buckie High could be delayed for Elgin High extension

The report has made it clear to councillors they should consider postponing making a decision until plans for Elgin High School’s extension are finalised.

The Elgin High project is currently paused until further work is done on the capacity needs of that school.

The report also says “any significant investment beyond immediate repair and maintenance” should wait until after more Scottish Government funding becomes clearer.

Buckie High School’s last condition report graded it a “C” which is below the minimum “B” standard.

Councillor Warren said more recent investigations moved the school down to a “very low C,” and nearing the lowest tier “D” grading.

Recently announced housing could bring more families to Buckie, adding further stresses for the school.

A petition earlier in the year calling for more investment in the school gathered over 1,000 signatures.

Another report will be prepared for November, with a review on how much funding is required for the Elgin High School extension.

