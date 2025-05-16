The Tannochbrae: Inside former Dufftown doctor’s surgery where well-known whisky term ‘monkey shoulder’ was coined

Almost eight years ago, James and Louise Creane-Smith took over The Tannochbrae guest house in Dufftown.

And since taking the reins, the couple have put their stamp on the place, which attracts both tourists from around the world and locals.

The building in the heart of Speyside dates back to 1872. It features five en-suite bedrooms and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

The building, a former doctor’s surgery, was where the phrase “monkey shoulder” was coined for malt men with repetitive strain injury.

And in homage to whisky workers, William Grant & Sons named one of their malt-blended spirits Monkey Shoulder.

You can spot remnants of Dr Scott’s surgery and enjoy a dram of Monkey Shoulder in the whisky bar – the former surgery’s waiting room – which has more than 350 drams on offer to sample.

In recent years, they have made modern upgrades to the house.

James, whose parents previously ran the Fife Street business, said: “Originally I was the chef in the restaurant that was part of The Tannochbrae.

“Then we ended up taking over the whole business from my family.

“It’s been challenging and through Covid, we had to make changes.

“We ended up deciding to get rid of the restaurant as it was challenging to get really good staff consistently and the 18-hour days.

“It was important to adapt and ensure it continued to be a success.”

In recent years, the couple upgraded the property with heating zones and auto lighting to help save energy.

However, the couple say it was important to keep the character of the historic building.

James said: “We did some things to modernise it with automated lighting and heating zones as these days people are more conscious.

“Also, it has resulted in a huge reduction in all that electricity consumption which is great.

“Meanwhile, we did work on the roof to ensure it’s good for the next 150 years.”

He added: “It is all about preserving this building which has a rich history.

“The floors in the entrance way and the staircase are the original.

“We want to deliver a modern guest house, while still showing off the history.”

Who visits The Tannochbrae?

Tourists come in their larger numbers when visiting the nearby whisky distilleries like Glenfiddich and The Balvenie.

However, the guest house also welcomes people coming back to the area to visit their family too.

She added: “We get a lot of Scandinavian tourists staying here when they are visiting distilleries.

“Also Americans too, we recently had a group of five guys from different parts of America coming together to enjoy a great time together here and some whisky too.

“On the other hand, we had people at Christmas who live within five miles from the house too.

“We cater for a lot of different guests.”

Positive about future of Dufftown

James is positive about the future of Dufftown with new businesses opening up.

He said: “There is a lot of fresh blood coming into Dufftown and opening new businesses which is great to see.

“It brings new energy to the town and a lot of positivity.

“Over recent years, there has been the likes of the Cozy Coo and we have Beinn Coffee & Books opening soon too.”

Inside The Tannochbrae