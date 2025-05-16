The Tannochbrae: Inside former Dufftown doctor’s surgery where well-known whisky term ‘monkey shoulder’ was coined

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Tannochbrae: Inside former Dufftown doctor’s surgery where well-known whisky term ‘monkey shoulder’ was coined

Owners James and Louise Creane-Smith lifted the lid on the journey and challenges in running the fully serviced guest house.

Owners James & Louise Creane-Smith pictured inside the guest house's whisky bar. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Owners James & Louise Creane-Smith pictured inside the guest house's whisky bar. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Almost eight years ago, James and Louise Creane-Smith took over The Tannochbrae guest house in Dufftown.

And since taking the reins, the couple have put their stamp on the place, which attracts both tourists from around the world and locals.

The Tannochbrae owners, Louise and James Creane-Smith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The building in the heart of Speyside dates back to 1872. It features five en-suite bedrooms and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

The building, a former doctor’s surgery, was where the phrase “monkey shoulder” was coined for malt men with repetitive strain injury.

And in homage to whisky workers, William Grant & Sons named one of their malt-blended spirits Monkey Shoulder.

You can spot remnants of Dr Scott’s surgery and enjoy a dram of Monkey Shoulder in the whisky bar – the former surgery’s waiting room – which has more than 350 drams on offer to sample.

In recent years, they have made modern upgrades to the house.

The Tannochbrae pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

James, whose parents previously ran the Fife Street business, said: “Originally I was the chef in the restaurant that was part of The Tannochbrae.

“Then we ended up taking over the whole business from my family.

“It’s been challenging and through Covid, we had to make changes.

“We ended up deciding to get rid of the restaurant as it was challenging to get really good staff consistently and the 18-hour days.

“It was important to adapt and ensure it continued to be a success.”

The Tannochbrae guest house. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In recent years, the couple upgraded the property with heating zones and auto lighting to help save energy.

However, the couple say it was important to keep the character of the historic building.

James said: “We did some things to modernise it with automated lighting and heating zones as these days people are more conscious.

“Also, it has resulted in a huge reduction in all that electricity consumption which is great.

“Meanwhile, we did work on the roof to ensure it’s good for the next 150 years.”

The couple in one of the rooms.

He added: “It is all about preserving this building which has a rich history.

“The floors in the entrance way and the staircase are the original.

“We want to deliver a modern guest house, while still showing off the history.”

The original staircase.

Who visits The Tannochbrae?

Whisky bar.

Tourists come in their larger numbers when visiting the nearby whisky distilleries like Glenfiddich and The Balvenie.

However, the guest house also welcomes people coming back to the area to visit their family too.

She added: “We get a lot of Scandinavian tourists staying here when they are visiting distilleries.

“Also Americans too, we recently had a group of five guys from different parts of America coming together to enjoy a great time together here and some whisky too.

“On the other hand, we had people at Christmas who live within five miles from the house too.

“We cater for a lot of different guests.”

The lounge.

Positive about future of Dufftown

Dufftown clocktower. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

James is positive about the future of Dufftown with new businesses opening up.

He said: “There is a lot of fresh blood coming into Dufftown and opening new businesses which is great to see.

“It brings new energy to the town and a lot of positivity.

“Over recent years, there has been the likes of the Cozy Coo and we have Beinn Coffee & Books opening soon too.”

Inside The Tannochbrae

Inside one of the bedrooms.
One of the bathrooms.
The lounge.
The nice stairway.

