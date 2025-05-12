Forres homeowner battled to save home after toaster fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Forres homeowner battled to save home after toaster fire

The blaze destroyed the kitchen of the family home.

Veronica Tomlins and her son Robert following a fire at her home in Forres.
Veronica Tomlins and her son Robert following a fire at her home in Forres. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson.
By Michelle Henderson

A Forres woman has spoken of how she battled to save her home from ruin after her toaster caught fire.

Veronica Tomlins escaped uninjured after her kitchen burst into flames on Wednesday morning.

The pensioner had been preparing for gas engineers to arrive to fit a new boiler and pipes that day.

However, she was forced to flee her Califer Road home of more than 50 years after her toaster caught fire.

The blaze has caused significant damage to her kitchen and smoke damage to the rest of her house, resulting in the loss of sentimental items, including wedding presents that Veronica and her late husband, Robert, received.

Fire ravaged kitchen
The fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen area. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Despite being unable to stay in her home, Veronica says she’s grateful to be alive.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she said the pain of losing her home is nothing compared to the grief she has endured.

“The trauma of this is nothing compared to that of losing my parents and my husband,” she said.

“I can’t bring them back. At least the house can be fixed.

“It is a dreadful, dreadful accident that’s happened, and I have to face it. It was a pure and utter accident, and I take full responsibility.

“I’m so delighted I’m alive and not injured, and neither is anyone else. That’s the main issue.

Charred washing machine covered in black following house fire.
Pictures taken at the property show the severity of the damage caused by the fire. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

“As the days go by, I get more and more upset.

“I have lived here all this time, and my husband was a fireman in the RAF. I think he would be disappointed that it has happened, but relieved no one got maimed or burned.

“I’m heartbroken. It’s taken the guts and fibre out of me, but life is for living.

“It’s soul-destroying. I’m not a spring chicken, I’m an old hen. I am down, but I am not out.”

Homeowner used a garden hose to try and save home

Firefighters and paramedics raced to the Moray town on Wednesday morning following concerning reports of a house fire.

Crews from Nairn and Forres wasted no time in extinguishing the flames as paramedics checked Veronica over.

The fire ignited just hours before gas engineers were due to arrive at her Forres home to begin works to fit a new boiler.

Picture showing damage to the ceiling and worktops in the kitchen.
The fire has caused significant damage to Veronica’s kitchen as well as smoke damage to the rest of her home. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Recalling the terrifying ordeal, Veronica said: “I had been getting ready for the last six to seven weeks to get new gas pipes and a new boiler.

“Wednesday morning, they were due to come so I got up early, made a cup of tea and something to eat and went back up the stairs.

“I just got back into bed when I heard this crackling, then the fire alarm went off. Thank god for the fire alarm.

“I thought, ‘What the hell is that?” so I came down the stairs and there was a wee fire in the corner. I didn’t know how it had started, so I phoned the fire brigade, and then all of a sudden it just got worse.

“The three to four minutes standing there waiting for the fire brigade was horrendous; it felt like a lifetime to see my home of 56 years disintegrate in front of my eyes.

“I went out the back door and got the hose, but it was a total and utter waste of time.”

Bag of fire ravaged items.
Veronica lost sentimental items as a result of the fire, including wedding presenters she and her late husband Robert received. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Neighbours evacuated amid Forres fire

Veronica’s neighbour, Linda, was letting her dog out when she noticed black smoke coming from the house.

Speaking to The P&J, she recalled within moments, the “whole kitchen was orange.”

She said, “I was letting the dog out, my normal morning routine, and I just saw all the smoke coming from the house. I came running over.

“The whole kitchen was orange by the time I came here, and black smoke was coming out of the house.

“I went and got the two neighbours up on either side because I didn’t know how far it was going to escalate. A lot happened in such a short space of time.”

The pair said they were grateful to the crews who attended the scene; in particular, two female paramedics from Nairn who went “the extra mile” to stay and ensure Veronica had a place to stay following the fire.

Conversation