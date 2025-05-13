Parking fines in Elgin soar by 37%: Where are you most likely to get a ticket?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parking fines in Elgin soar by 37%: Where are you most likely to get a ticket?

Moray Council banked nearly £100,000 in fines from Elgin motorists last year.

Pay and display machine at Moray Street in Elgin.
Moray Street is one of the busiest car parks in Elgin. Image: DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

Parking fines in Elgin car parks have soared by 37% and banked more than £20,000 extra cash than the previous year, the Press and Journal can reveal.

Through the whole of 2024 Moray Council officials slapped 1,787 tickets on windscreens across the town.

The staggering rise of 483 additional fines compared to 2023 comes despite usage of Elgin car parks dropping after increased charges were introduced.

Figures published by the Press and Journal showed the number of drivers using the pay and display sites dropped by 20% in the first nine months of 2024.

The Batchen Lane multi-storey has had the biggest rise in fines issued this year with the most recent total more than five times the number previously.

Moray Council says it is at a loss to explain the significant increase in car park fines issued across Elgin – but has reminded motorists of the need to park “courteously”.

Staff car park fines increase further

Last year the Press and Journal revealed the scale of car park fines issued in Moray Council’s staff car parks in Elgin.

The HQ Annexe and Greyfriars Street car parks are reserved solely for local authority employees Monday to Friday, but are open to the general public on Saturdays.

Staff car park at Moray Council.
Fines at Moray Council staff car parks have increased. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Throughout 2023 car park attendants issued a combined 272 fines across the two sites, which increased to 308 in 2024.

Moray Council has stressed that staff are made aware of the pay and display charges in the car parks.

The local authority has also explained the totals are proportionate to the income generated from them and they are open to all motorists at weekends.

Elgin car park fines: Fast facts

  • Moray Council issued 1,787 fines in Elgin car parks in 2024.
  • The total is a 37% increase from the 1,304 issued in 2024, but just 14% higher than the 1,572 issued in 2023.
  • Income from the fines in 2024 was £97,793, compared to £76,444 in 2023 and £90,375 in 2022.
  • Fines in the Batchen Lane multi-storey soared from just 21 in 2023 to 131 in 2024.
  • Moray Street has had the most fines issued for each of the last three years.
  • Fines at Lossie Green nearly doubled from 100 in 2023 to 196 in 2024.
  • Greyfriars Street, which is reserved for Moray Council staff Monday to Friday, was the only car park to record a drop in fines in 2024 compared to 2023 with the total falling from 136 to 125.

‘Consistent complaints about Elgin parking’

Moray Council is currently planning a shake-up of on-street parking in Elgin due to worries about vehicles stopping on High Street pavements.

Sections of the footpath near Poundland are due to be removed next year to create more spaces for disabled motorists.

The new bays are to replace those due to be lost on Commerce Street from the formation of a new cyclepath.

Meanwhile, rising and falling bollards will also be installed on Thunderton Place to enforce existing access restrictions on the street.

Parking complaints have been one of the most regular worries received by Elgin Community Council in recent years.

Alastair Kennedy, leaning on a wooden fence with traffic behind.
Alastair Kennedy, chairman of Elgin Community Council. Image: DC Thomson

Chairman Alastair Kennedy said: “We get consistent complaints that Elgin is the only place in Moray where you have to pay for parking.

“If you don’t follow the rules and you get fined, then I suppose you have to accept that.

“I can understand why people feel a bit aggrieved about having to pay to park in Elgin in the first place though.”

Moray Council has told the Press and Journal its level of enforcement in Elgin car parks has not changed from last year.

A spokeswoman said: “There’s no discernible relationship between the number of ECNs (excess charge notices) issued and other factors.

“Neither the approach to enforcement or overall level of resource has changed.

“We would remind drivers of the different options for paying to park, including by phone, and of the need to park courteously within marked bays.”

