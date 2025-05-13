Phones to be banned in Moray schools after teacher reveals ‘unacceptable’ filming in classrooms

A ban cracking down on mobile phone usage in schools across Moray is to be brought in later this year.

Moray Council has agreed new guidance for head teachers, which toughen up the use of devices in both primary and secondary schools.

Councillors have welcomed the new rules saying enforcement has “fallen away” in recent years.

However, concerns have been raised about how the crackdown would be implemented when it comes into force for the new term later this year.

Individual head teachers and schools have until August to create their own phone policy from the council guidance.

Mobile phone ban backed by teacher

Sheila Brumby, a Moray Council supply teacher was present in the education committee meeting the ban was confirmed and said she and her colleagues “welcome” the guidelines.

She said: “There are very few instances where pupils are using their mobile phones in school for educational benefits.”

She added that her classes have been disrupted many times by pupils messaging both in and outside of the school.

Mrs Brumby said: “I’ve had a child say ‘My mum’s just texted to say that we are going out for dinner tonight.’

“Why would they need to know that in the middle of class when [parents] know that children are attending class?”

She added she has experienced parents phoning “children during class time” which to her was “unacceptable.”

Mrs Brumby continued that she and and another teacher had been filmed and shared, without her “say so,” on TikTok.

Who does the ban target?

The newly-implemented guidance sets out new rules for both primary and secondary schools.

It includes an outright ban on mobile phones in all Moray primary schools, and phones are to be “switched off and out of sight” in secondaries.

Various exemptions to the rules include those on medical grounds, young carers or pupils with additional support needs.

A consultation asking parents, pupils and staff received 3,283 responses and recorded 73% in favour of a ban.

The guidance will now be passed on individual schools where head teachers can decide school-specific rules enforcing the guidance.

Last month Perth and Kinross Council became the first region in Scotland to blanket ban phones from classrooms.

At Inverness Royal Academy, phone signals are blocked in school buildings with other schools requiring students to lock their phones away in a pouch.

What concerns were about Moray mobile phone ban?

Councillors unanimously agreed with the guidance, but warned pupils may be at risk of becoming unsafe on journeys to school and could lose confidence in the classroom.

Elgin North councillor Amber Dunbar said phone restrictions in school had “fallen away” in recent years but raised concerns about the primary school ban.

She said some pupils’ “only option” is to walk alone to school and not having a phone could be unsafe for them.

But Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith contested the new restrictions would actually “give [teachers] time back they’ve not got” by having to spend less time policing distracting phones.

Parents and schools responsible for sticking to mobile phone ban

Moray Council’s head of education Vivienne Cross addressed the concerns of the committee and placed responsibility on parents as well as schools.

In response to primary school pupils getting to school without a phone, Mrs Cross said: “The responsibility to get your child to school lies with the parents.”

Mrs Cross also said the guidance covers “devices” which includes smartwatches, some of which have cellular connection, to avoid pupils skirting the new rules.

She also added that it was also her hope teachers will be freed up in classroom to continue teaching without as many interruptions.

The crackdown on phones in Moray schools will come into for the start of the new term in August.

Education committee chairwoman Kathleen Robertson added: “We recognise that mobile devices are a part of everyday life and can enhance learning and teaching.

“But we also recognise the risks associated with young people bringing their devices into school, namely bullying and harassment with inappropriate use detracting from learning.”

