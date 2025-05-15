Shopmobility Moray’s former Elgin premises on the market for rental

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shopmobility Moray’s former Elgin premises on the market for rental

The charity closed its doors in March this year.

By Sean McAngus
The former spot for Shopmobility Moray hits the market.
Shopmobility Moray’s former shop has hit the market for let.

Dunaskin Properties Limited owns the retail unit at 59 Elgin High Street.

In March, the charity shut down after 30 years of serving the community.

They loaned items like mobility scooters, wheelchairs and other mobility aids to help people.

Now FB Burnett is advertising the town centre property for let on behalf of the owners.

They are looking for an annual rent in the region of £12,000 plus VAT.

The advertisement highlights the open plan layout with parking available nearby at the North Port car park.

Meanwhile, this precinct opposite The Muckle Cross pub already boasts the likes of Asian supermarket Jessica Asian Foods and Ashers Bakery. 

Jessica Asian Foods owner Brenda Lee Buscayno Gomba pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Ashers bakery exterior.
Ashers in Elgin.

The property’s most recent use

Inside the shop when it was home to Shopmobility Moray. Image: Ena Saracevic/DCT Media

Shopmobility Moray was the most recent tenant for this unit.

The charity started in 1995 after the pedestrianisation of Elgin town centre.

For years, it received funding from Moray Council, however the local authority withdrew its funding support in 2022.

The Press and Journal previously reported how the charity had to find £20,000 to have a chance of staying open and secure further funding.

Sadly this was unsuccessful and they shut their doors in March this year.

This was the equipment they would loan out to users. Image; Ena Saracevic/DCT Media

At the time of the closure, Joyce Quincey, coordinator of Shopmobility Moray thanked everyone for their support.

She said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone that has used our service for the last 30 years.

“Especially in the last three years when we lost funding from the council.”

Shopmobility Moray closed despite the team’s best efforts to keep it going for users. Image: DC Thomson.

Starting in 1995, the Shopmobility Moray group were based on the top floor of the St Giles carpark, within a portacabin.

They eventually moved to the Elgin High Street.

Shopmobility Moray when it started in 1995. Image: Shopmobility Moray.

Click here for the full to let listing for the Elgin High Street premises.

