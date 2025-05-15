Shopmobility Moray’s former Elgin premises on the market for rental

Shopmobility Moray’s former shop has hit the market for let.

Dunaskin Properties Limited owns the retail unit at 59 Elgin High Street.

In March, the charity shut down after 30 years of serving the community.

They loaned items like mobility scooters, wheelchairs and other mobility aids to help people.

Now FB Burnett is advertising the town centre property for let on behalf of the owners.

They are looking for an annual rent in the region of £12,000 plus VAT.

The advertisement highlights the open plan layout with parking available nearby at the North Port car park.

Meanwhile, this precinct opposite The Muckle Cross pub already boasts the likes of Asian supermarket Jessica Asian Foods and Ashers Bakery.

The property’s most recent use

Shopmobility Moray was the most recent tenant for this unit.

The charity started in 1995 after the pedestrianisation of Elgin town centre.

For years, it received funding from Moray Council, however the local authority withdrew its funding support in 2022.

The Press and Journal previously reported how the charity had to find £20,000 to have a chance of staying open and secure further funding.

Sadly this was unsuccessful and they shut their doors in March this year.

At the time of the closure, Joyce Quincey, coordinator of Shopmobility Moray thanked everyone for their support.

She said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone that has used our service for the last 30 years.

“Especially in the last three years when we lost funding from the council.”

Starting in 1995, the Shopmobility Moray group were based on the top floor of the St Giles carpark, within a portacabin.

They eventually moved to the Elgin High Street.

Click here for the full to let listing for the Elgin High Street premises.

