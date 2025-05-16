Why Moray Council officials are recommending AGAINST upgrade works to Buckie High School

Education officials have warned Buckie High School could be left to deteriorate as part of a plan to secure government funding for a new school.

This is despite council officers admitting the school has “further deteriorated” and is close to becoming part of the lowest rated schools in Scotland.

Councillors have been given a number of options to decide the future of the school, but have decided to delay the decision until after a public meeting in June.

The council will also wait until after a decision to move ahead with Elgin High School’s extension has been made in the autumn.

Why have officers warned against upgrade works?

While guaranteeing “complete transparency,” Deputy Chief Executive for education Denise Whitworth warned upgrade works could impact any future funding bids for improvements.

Officials are hesitant because if school standards improve, it risks the Scottish Government diverting funding to a different school in need of a new build.

It means any future works to Buckie High School will likely be dictated by the Scottish Government’s school standards grading system.

Currently, on a scale from A to D, Buckie High is rated a “C” in condition and “B” in suitability. The minimum standards for both is “B”.

This puts the school in the worst 8% of both primaries and secondaries in Scotland.

Why has work on Buckie High School upgrade stalled?

Moray Council’s learning estate programme manager Andy Hall admitted there is a “necessity” for “substantial” investment into Buckie High School.

He told councillors “mechanical and electrical” areas of the school have “further deteriorated.”

He also noted issues with the school’s roof and windows.

However, as a result of Moray Council’s ongoing budget issues, officers admitted finding funds for school improvements is a “significant concern.”

The council is currently unable to fund a new school for Buckie and would need financial support from the Scottish Government.

However, the government are yet to commit any more funding for new school projects.

This conundrum means officers presented several alternatives to councillors, including transferring funding from other projects such as Elgin High School’s extension.

‘Buckie needs to remain top of school priority list’

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren said the school and its additional role as a community centre has always been “the heart of the community.”

She wants the school to remain “top of the priority list” for a new build to afford Buckie students the same learning opportunities as “all other upgraded schools in Moray.”

Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Marc Macrae said it was “disappointing” the recent Programme for Government announcement did not make any further funding available.

Meanwhile, SNP group leader Scott Lawrence said it was important to “maximise the funding opportunities” and said any extra money the council could source for Buckie High School would be welcome.

The council has agreed to postpone any decision until after a public meeting on the 17th June and once final research into Elgin High’s extension is complete.

However, councillors did agree to work together to prepare a cross-party letter to be sent to the Scottish Government, asking for a clearer picture on future school funding.

