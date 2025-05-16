Why Moray Council officials are recommending AGAINST upgrade works to Buckie High School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

Why Moray Council officials are recommending AGAINST upgrade works to Buckie High School

Buckie High School is in need of "substantial" investment while continuing to deteriorate.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
buckie high school
A public meeting will be held in June to hear views on the future of the school. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Education officials have warned Buckie High School could be left to deteriorate as part of a plan to secure government funding for a new school.

This is despite council officers admitting the school has “further deteriorated” and is close to becoming part of the lowest rated schools in Scotland.

Councillors have been given a number of options to decide the future of the school, but have decided to delay the decision until after a public meeting in June.

The council will also wait until after a decision to move ahead with Elgin High School’s extension has been made in the autumn.

Why have officers warned against upgrade works?

While guaranteeing “complete transparency,” Deputy Chief Executive for education Denise Whitworth warned upgrade works could impact any future funding bids for improvements.

Officials are hesitant because if school standards improve, it risks the Scottish Government diverting funding to a different school in need of a new build.

It means any future works to Buckie High School will likely be dictated by the Scottish Government’s school standards grading system.

A council review of Buckie High School’s condition found it was not yet the lowest “D” grade. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Currently, on a scale from A to D, Buckie High is rated a “C” in condition and “B” in suitability. The minimum standards for both is “B”.

This puts the school in the worst 8% of both primaries and secondaries in Scotland.

Why has work on Buckie High School upgrade stalled?

Moray Council’s learning estate programme manager Andy Hall admitted there is a “necessity” for “substantial” investment into Buckie High School.

He told councillors “mechanical and electrical” areas of the school have “further deteriorated.”

He also noted issues with the school’s roof and windows.

Buckie High School suffered roof damage from a storm back in 2021. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

However, as a result of Moray Council’s ongoing budget issues, officers admitted finding funds for school improvements is a “significant concern.”

The council is currently unable to fund a new school for Buckie and would need financial support from the Scottish Government.

However, the government are yet to commit any more funding for new school projects.

This conundrum means officers presented several alternatives to councillors, including transferring funding from other projects such as Elgin High School’s extension.

‘Buckie needs to remain top of school priority list’

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren said the school and its additional role as a community centre has always been “the heart of the community.”

She wants the school to remain “top of the priority list” for a new build to afford Buckie students the same learning opportunities as “all other upgraded schools in Moray.”

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Marc Macrae said it was “disappointing” the recent Programme for Government announcement did not make any further funding available.

Meanwhile, SNP group leader Scott Lawrence said it was important to “maximise the funding opportunities” and said any extra money the council could source for Buckie High School would be welcome.

The council has agreed to postpone any decision until after a public meeting on the 17th June and once final research into Elgin High’s extension is complete.

However, councillors did agree to work together to prepare a cross-party letter to be sent to the Scottish Government, asking for a clearer picture on future school funding.

