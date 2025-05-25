Neighbour complaints force luxury apartments vision for former Johnston Carmichael headquarters to be scaled back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neighbour complaints force luxury apartments vision for former Johnston Carmichael headquarters to be scaled back

This week's Moray planning round-up also includes a private swimming pool at a home near Lhanbryde and new life for an unused office above Costa in the Elgin town centre.

By Sean McAngus
Commerce House pictured. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, we move a step closer to the transformation of a former office above Costa in Elgin into a church.

Plans to build a swimming pool at a home near Lhanbryde have been given the go-ahead.

Meanwhile, proposals to transform an Elgin town centre building have been reduced after neighbours raised objections.

But first, we look at a whisky giant’s work inside a former home to create offices.

SUBMITTED: Whisky giants work to form offices

Gordon & MacPhail wants to transform an unused attic at Benromach House in Forres into offices and breakout area.

According to a building warrant, the work could cost around £30,000.

The former home is located right next to the Benromach Distillery on Invererne Road.

Benromach Distillery, Forres.
Benromach Distillery, Forres. Image: Muckle Media

APPROVED: Church’s work on unused office above Costa shop

Last year, Moray Coastal Baptist Church moved into premises above coffee giants Costa in Elgin town centre

The entrance for the space at 1 Commerce Street is at the side of the coffee shop.

This church is described as a “Bible-preaching Baptist Church”.

Costa exterior in Elgin.
The former office is above Costa in Elgin town centre.

Now a building warrant has been approved for £7,500 work to make internal changes to transform the unused office into a church and provide use for associated social activities too.

However, the church is still waiting for planning permission and listed building consent.

In February, we previously exclusively revealed the transformation.

APPROVED: Swimming pool plans

Christopher Roberts has given the go-ahead to build a domestic swimming pool at Greenfields, Bogton Farm near Lhanbryde.

The drawing shows there will be a changing room, sauna and steam room.

Floor plan of swimming pool. Image: S Reid Design

This swimming pool will have a capacity of around 65,000 litres.

S Reid Design represented him in the proposals.

LATEST: Accommodation plans for former Johnston Carmichael headquarters in Elgin

In December, we revealed Tulloch of Cummingston wanted to transform Commerce House on South Street to house 28 new apartments.

The proposals included 18 luxury flats and six serviced apartments.

Commerce House on Elgin’s South Street.

Meanwhile, the existing flat roof access structure would have been replaced with a mansard roof to accommodate four penthouse apartments with roof balconies.

The transformation also included a basement area gym facility for residents.

The original drawing impression of the transformation.

The traditionally-built three-storey office block had previously been leased by Johnston Carmichael before the accountancy firm left for Elgin Business Park.

In November, the building was sold for £500,000 at auction.

Auctioneers Acuitus had promoted the building as a “potential redevelopment opportunity” with a guide price of £100,000.

What is happening to the plans?

Five months on, the four penthouse apartments proposed as part of the plans have been removed.

This has reduced the number of apartments planned from 28 to 24.

How the transformation could look like now after the changes.

It comes as neighbours have raised privacy concerns with 15 objections have been lodged.

One said the balconies would affect people’s privacy by overlooking gardens and homes.

Meanwhile, another claimed another storey to the building would make it “even more imposing and ugly”.

It is hoped the proposals will breathe new life into the Elgin town centre building.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

