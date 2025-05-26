Retailer eyeing move into former Tui building on Elgin High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

Retailer eyeing move into former Tui building on Elgin High Street

The former travel agents has been empty since Tui moved out in December.

By Sean McAngus
Exterior of Tui on Elgin High Street
The former Tui store on the Elgin High Street.

The former TUI store on Elgin’s High Street which has lain empty for five months could soon be brought back to life.

In December, the shop at 107-109 High Street closed down suddenly.

The prominent empty ground and first-floor retail unit has since been on the market to rent for offers over £28,500 per annum.

The retail unit set within a B-listed building is currently laid out as an open plan sales area with an office, storage space and staircase.

Meanwhile, the first floor provides further stock storage space, a staff kitchen and toilet facilities.

Who is moving into Elgin’s former Tui store?

Now a building warrant has been submitted for £95,000 worth of proposed work to transform the former travel shop into a mobile phone shop.

Work includes the removal of minor non-structural partitions and doors swings being altered.

Inside the TUI building today.

Meanwhile, a new shopfront security shutter will be installed.

The Press and Journal can reveal EE is behind the plans and could move into the premises once the makeover is carried out.

Since late January, the mobile phone firm has been running a temporary store inside a truck parked on the Plainstones.

The shop-on-wheels is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

It came after the business was made homeless by the St Giles Centre closure.

EE guide Lisa McGilvray pictured inside the truck. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

The company previously said they would continue to support their staff and customers while they searched for a new home.

EE was approached for comment by the Press and Journal and said it had no update to give at this moment.

Where did the other St Giles businesses go?

The St Giles Centre closure left 14 businesses in Elgin homeless.

However, many have found new homes in the months since the shopping centre shut.

Bakers Ashers have a new location on Elgin’s High Street.

Gordon and MacPhail have a shop and whisky experience at Johnstons.

Ramsdens is now on Batchen Street, Fab Brows Bar is now in Elgin Nail Spa on the High Street and Box Brand has reopened on Harrow Inn Close.

