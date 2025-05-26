Retailer eyeing move into former Tui building on Elgin High Street

The former TUI store on Elgin’s High Street which has lain empty for five months could soon be brought back to life.

In December, the shop at 107-109 High Street closed down suddenly.

The prominent empty ground and first-floor retail unit has since been on the market to rent for offers over £28,500 per annum.

The retail unit set within a B-listed building is currently laid out as an open plan sales area with an office, storage space and staircase.

Meanwhile, the first floor provides further stock storage space, a staff kitchen and toilet facilities.

Who is moving into Elgin’s former Tui store?

Now a building warrant has been submitted for £95,000 worth of proposed work to transform the former travel shop into a mobile phone shop.

Work includes the removal of minor non-structural partitions and doors swings being altered.

Meanwhile, a new shopfront security shutter will be installed.

The Press and Journal can reveal EE is behind the plans and could move into the premises once the makeover is carried out.

Since late January, the mobile phone firm has been running a temporary store inside a truck parked on the Plainstones.

The shop-on-wheels is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

It came after the business was made homeless by the St Giles Centre closure.

The company previously said they would continue to support their staff and customers while they searched for a new home.

EE was approached for comment by the Press and Journal and said it had no update to give at this moment.

Where did the other St Giles businesses go?

The St Giles Centre closure left 14 businesses in Elgin homeless.

However, many have found new homes in the months since the shopping centre shut.

Bakers Ashers have a new location on Elgin’s High Street.

Gordon and MacPhail have a shop and whisky experience at Johnstons.

Ramsdens is now on Batchen Street, Fab Brows Bar is now in Elgin Nail Spa on the High Street and Box Brand has reopened on Harrow Inn Close.

