I took a ride on m.connect’s new Elgin bus route and found out why the service is valued by passengers

After many sightings of ‘Bus Lightyear’ around Elgin, I wondered if Moray Council’s new m.connect bus had a name.

It doesn’t – yet, but that didn’t stop me from a taking a ride on the new 334 service around the north of the town.

The new link is part of a council mission to address an “unmet demand” for more bus services in Elgin and beyond.

A number of years ago campaigners were unsuccessful in their fight to keep a circular route around the town, but this month has marked the return of a town centre access route.

Come away with me as I journey on the new m.connect bus service in Elgin, and find out what it means to both the driver and passengers on board.

Where will m.connect’s new bus take you in Elgin?

I began my trip on Service 334 which, as part of m.connect’s phase two, completes a north Elgin loop before journeying off to Lhanbryde, Garmouth and Kingston.

A quick honk from the driver and we’re soon pulling out of the bus station at 9.25am to twist and wind our way down past Tesco.

It’s a beautiful day to be on any of m.connect’s services, which now includes the 333 to Burghead, Lossiemouth and Hopeman and a revised timetable for the 309 service between Cullen, Buckie and Keith.

Unlike the m.connect on-demand service, which is booked through an app, these timetabled services operate to a more rigorous timetable.

This is helpful for some in being able to nip in and out of town more quickly.

I’m joined on my journey out of the town centre by a passenger returning from an early trip to the butchers.

She tells me “use it or lose it” is the prevailing attitude for passengers on the new north circular.

Which is a healthy mindset, given the council likely wouldn’t choose to drive an empty bus continually around town.

M.connect bus service ‘goes all the places I want to go’

As we trundle round sunny Larch Court and through Hamilton Gardens, I became acutely aware of the benefits this link provides to those in need.

The bus has wheelchair access, and can be lowered to help those with mobility issues get on and off.

There is no dedicated spot for bicycles, but I’m sure there wouldn’t be a problem with them as long as the cyclist takes responsibility for pinning it down.

But beyond this, the service is valued by those who tend to get “stuck in the house” to be able to get out and about.

For one passenger, she found her walk into town “not that pleasant” and the new service “goes all the places I want to go.”

After passing Elgin Academy, we are on our way to the hospital.

The service, while a circular for those in north Elgin, doesn’t feel like I’m travelling too far out of the way and the route is not a million miles from the roads I’d take to travel by car myself.

New Elgin bus is ‘way cheaper’ than a taxi

Those who travel the new Elgin bus route regularly are offered a 10-journey ticket, which gives a discount on single journeys and can be used anytime on m-connect.

The ticket prices, while more expensive than I’d prefer, are “way cheaper” than a taxi for the same trip, I’m told.

This was from a regular taxi user who was on his second 334 service trip after his daughter had told him of the new bus.

I’m a typical walker or cyclist around town myself but if taxi or bus were my only two options, I’d be on the bus every time.

However, many of the passengers on today’s trip were concession fares and this is the usual for many users on the 334.

If you’re getting it for free – why not use it, I thought as we join the A96 back into town.

M.connect bus driver puts a smile on face of ‘grumpy’ Scots

Our driver, Karen Richards, has been working on roads all over Europe for 32 years.

She spoke of her experience on the road from trucking on mainland European tarmac to serving the bus passengers of Moray.

She reveals recent review of herself as a driver is one who can put “a smile on a grumpy Scotsman’s face at 7.40am in the morning.”

Karen is happy to be serving a previously under-represented area of Elgin, despite a slight change to her typical bus driving schedule with m.connect.

However, she points out that she’s been caught out by parked cars on her bus stops.

Sure enough, as we pass round the Moray Leisure Centre entrance, the bus stop is blocked off by two cars.

“There’s not been a bus round there for so long, so people have just got used to parking wherever,” Karen said.

She says two or three cars can be seen filling the Leisure Centre stop on most days driving the route.

‘Great to see new Elgin bus service used’

On return to the bus station in a little under 35 minutes, my experience points towards a positive start for m.connect’s second phase.

Current plans will see it expand further with Elgin-Speyside routes and weekend on-demand services later this summer.

Chairman of Moray Council’s Economic Development and Infrastructure Services Committee, Marc Macrae, said use of the new m.connect bus service in Elgin was “great to see.”

He said the council have “listened to what communities asked for” in choosing in routes and stops.

Mr Macrae added: “The launch of phase two of the m.connect service is a big step forward in our commitment to improving public transport across Moray.

“These new routes aren’t just about travel, they’re about helping people get to work, school, healthcare, and other key services more easily.”

He added he was “really looking forward” to the upcoming services between Speyside and Elgin coming this summer.

A timetable for the new m.connect bus service in Elgin is available online HERE.

