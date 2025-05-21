Red Arrows to stage RAF Lossiemouth display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Red Arrows to stage RAF Lossiemouth display

The iconic aircraft will take to the skies over the Moray base for a special display. They will be joined by the base's Typhoons.

By Michelle Henderson
Red Arrows jet on the airfield at RAF Lossiemouth.
The Red Arrows will return to RAF Lossiemouth next month for a special display. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Aviation fans will have another chance to see the Red Arrows in action during a flying display at RAF Lossiemouth.

Staff at the Moray military base have today shared details of the spectacle, which will take place next month.

The aerobatics display team, which is based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, will take to the skies on June 7 alongside Typhoons from Lossiemouth.

The spectacle has been organised to mark the base’s upcoming friends and families day.

RAF Lossiemouth has issued safety advice to those hoping to catch a glimpse of the teams in action.

Typhoon up close on RAF airfield.
Typhoons based at RAF Lossiemouth will also be involved in the display. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

In a statement, posted on social media, they write: “We want everyone to enjoy the day, so please ‘spot safely’.

“If you are coming to the area, then adhere to the road closures and safety information provided in this post.

“Be respectful to the local community and our neighbours.”

Guidance issued ahead of June display

Onlookers are encouraged to stand at the north end of the airfield, towards the West Beach, to keep out of the display area.

People are being urged to stay away from the 05 end of the runway or Drainie Road.

The display marks the Red Arrows second appearance in Moray this year.

In February, the team took to the skies over the base for a week of training ahead of the display season.

To date, the team have flown more than 5,000 displays in more than 57 countries.

Conversation