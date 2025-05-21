Red Arrows to stage RAF Lossiemouth display

Aviation fans will have another chance to see the Red Arrows in action during a flying display at RAF Lossiemouth.

Staff at the Moray military base have today shared details of the spectacle, which will take place next month.

The aerobatics display team, which is based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, will take to the skies on June 7 alongside Typhoons from Lossiemouth.

The spectacle has been organised to mark the base’s upcoming friends and families day.

RAF Lossiemouth has issued safety advice to those hoping to catch a glimpse of the teams in action.

In a statement, posted on social media, they write: “We want everyone to enjoy the day, so please ‘spot safely’.

“If you are coming to the area, then adhere to the road closures and safety information provided in this post.

“Be respectful to the local community and our neighbours.”

Guidance issued ahead of June display

Onlookers are encouraged to stand at the north end of the airfield, towards the West Beach, to keep out of the display area.

People are being urged to stay away from the 05 end of the runway or Drainie Road.

The display marks the Red Arrows second appearance in Moray this year.

In February, the team took to the skies over the base for a week of training ahead of the display season.

To date, the team have flown more than 5,000 displays in more than 57 countries.