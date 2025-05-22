Picturesque Lossiemouth church which fell victim to Church of Scotland cuts hits the market

A charming late Victorian Lossiemouth church which was closed as part of major Church of Scotland cuts has hit the market.

St Gerardine’s Church was designed by the well-known Scottish architect Sir John James Burnet.

The church was closed in December 2023 after holding it’s final service.

The closure was part of a wider plan to unite St Gerardine’s and St James’ in the town into a single parish under the name Lossiemouth Church of Scotland.

It comes as they reduce the number of buildings they own nationwide to reduce pressure on congregational finances and in turn freeing up funds.

Church of Scotland is advertising the sale of the B-listed building for offers over £150,000.

The church has impressive stained glass windows depicting biblical themes.

Church of Scotland bosses say the building is “full of character and charm”.

The church is built in an L-shape which includes an entrance porch that leads to an inner hall.

There is a main worship area, a chancel and a vestry with a toilet.

A corridor connects to a kitchen and a church hall, which can be divided using concertina doors.

The building also has an office, more toilets, and storage rooms.

Meanwhile, the building benefits from the large area of surrounding land and stunning views of the beach, sea and countryside.

What does the future hold for St Gerardine’s?

In the sales notice, church officials suggested the building could be converted into a creche, nursery, museum, or gallery without needing change of use consent.

Meanwhile, there’s also potential for other uses such a cinema, retail space, or community hub and even residential with the right approvals.

There are many former Church of Scotland buildings already earmarked for new uses.

They include Burghead Parish Church, which could be turned into a new and bigger Scotmid store.

It is becoming more common for these type of buildings to be redeveloped into homes or other uses.

St Margaret’s Hall in Urquhart could become a three-bedroom home for doctor David Allen who is moving to the area.

Meanwhile, plans have already been approved to transform the former Rathven Church Hall into a three-bedroom home.

Elsewhere, the future of St Giles Church is unclear with church bosses intending to dispose of the building by August 2027.

Click here for the full for sale listing for St Gerardine’s Church.