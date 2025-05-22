Picturesque Lossiemouth church which fell victim to Church of Scotland cuts hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

Picturesque Lossiemouth church which fell victim to Church of Scotland cuts hits the market

St Gerardine’s Church has been earmarked for a range of potential uses.

By Sean McAngus
View across grounds to St Gerardine's Church in Lossiemouth.
St Gerardine’s Church in Lossiemouth. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A charming late Victorian Lossiemouth church which was closed as part of major Church of Scotland cuts has hit the market.

St Gerardine’s Church was designed by the well-known Scottish architect Sir John James Burnet.

The church was closed in December 2023 after holding it’s final service.

The closure was part of a wider plan to unite St Gerardine’s and St James’ in the town into a single parish under the name Lossiemouth Church of Scotland.

It comes as they reduce the number of buildings they own nationwide to reduce pressure on congregational finances and in turn freeing up funds.

Inside St Gerardine’s Church.

Church of Scotland is advertising the sale of the B-listed building for offers over £150,000.

The church has impressive stained glass windows depicting biblical themes.

Church of Scotland bosses say the building is “full of character and charm”.

The church is built in an L-shape which includes an entrance porch that leads to an inner hall.

St Gerardine’s Church exterior
St Gerardine’s Church.

There is a main worship area, a chancel and a vestry with a toilet.

A corridor connects to a kitchen and a church hall, which can be divided using concertina doors.

The building also has an office, more toilets, and storage rooms.

Meanwhile, the building benefits from the large area of surrounding land and stunning views of the beach, sea and countryside.

What does the future hold for St Gerardine’s?

St Gerardine’s Church is for sale.

In the sales notice, church officials suggested the building could be converted into a creche, nursery, museum, or gallery without needing change of use consent.

Meanwhile, there’s also potential for other uses such a cinema, retail space, or community hub and even residential with the right approvals.

St Gerardine’s Church.
Inside the stunning church.

There are many former Church of Scotland buildings already earmarked for new uses.

They include Burghead Parish Church, which could be turned into a new and bigger Scotmid store.

It is becoming more common for these type of buildings to be redeveloped into homes or other uses.

Former Burghead Parish Church.

St Margaret’s Hall in Urquhart could become a three-bedroom home for doctor David Allen who is moving to the area.

Meanwhile, plans have already been approved to transform the former Rathven Church Hall into a three-bedroom home.

Elsewhere, the future of St Giles Church is unclear with church bosses intending to dispose of the building by August 2027.

Click here for the full for sale listing for St Gerardine’s Church.

