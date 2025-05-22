Sheep die in animal transporter crash on A920

A livestock lorry careered off a Moray road killing a number of sheep.

Emergency services were called to the A920 at about 9.15am on Thursday after reports of an animal transporter involved in an accident.

A number of sheep died in the crash. It has been confirmed that the male driver was uninjured.

The Boghead to Moray road was closed as teams worked to recover the vehicle.

The road has since reopened.

The fire service sent three fire appliances to the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “The A920 Boghead to Moray road has re-opened following a crash involving an animal transporter that was reported to police around 9.15am on Thursday, May 22.

“The driver was not injured.

“A number of sheep died at the scene.

“Thank you to all road users for their patience.”