Fish dying in River Spey as water levels near historic lows in dry weather

Angling has been suspended in some parts of the River Spey amidst reports fish are dying in dangerously low water levels during the current dry weather.

A prolonged period without significant rain has led to depths across the region plummeting with no change expected for at least several days.

The nearby River Findhorn has already taken the historic decision to recommend the closure of its beats – the only time outside Covid it has asked anglers to stay away.

Both rivers have reported fish deaths from fungal disease saprolegnia, which can occur in rivers when flows drop.

Warnings have been issued the “extraordinary” weather risks the safety of vital spring fish that will help sustain already-fragile stocks.

They come as water levels on the River Spey and River Findhorn near historically low levels that have rarely been seen before.

Warnings warm weather is ‘stressing’ fish in Spey

Repeated warnings have been issued in recent years about the declining population of Atlantic salmon, which populate the Spey.

The Spey Fishery Board has asked anglers, proprietors and visitors to the river to exercise “proper restraint and consideration” for the fish in the current warm conditions.

Temperatures fluctuating between cool evening and warm nights are also reported to be “stressing” the fish.

The board has stopped short of calling for angling to stop on the River Spey due to the dry weather. However, Aberlour Angling Club has decided to close its beats temporarily.

Spey Fishery Board chairman Peter Graham explained additional survey work has been commissioned to better understand the current conditions.

He said: “We are well below summer level in the River Spey and there is no water in the hills in the form of snow.

“Water tables are low. There has been no rainfall for six weeks.

“The lack of volume of water in the river means that the temperature of the river is fluctuating rather than remaining constant as it would be with a larger volume of water less likely to rapid heating during the day and cooling at night.

“The lower warmer water also becomes increasingly deoxygenated, adding to the problem.

“We are also seeing a significant outbreak of saprolegnia which is causing some fish to die in the river.

“These are of course our most valuable spring fish and we wish to reduce the impact of fishing in this instance.

“On this scientific evidence the Spey board is reminding all of their constituents that the proper handling of fish caught is imperative and consideration should be given in these conditions to minimising the stress on fish.”

River Findhorn closed for fishing due to dry weather worries

Meanwhile, the Findhorn District Salmond Fishery Board has issued an exceptionally rare recommendation to suspend fishing on the river.

The decision came into effect this week with a recommendation it will remain in force until at least Monday, June 2.

At that point the conditions will be reviewed again with the recommendation to close extended if necessary.

The Findhorn, Nairn and Lossie Rivers Trust has described the outbreak of saprolegnia in spring salmon as “severe”.

Those who find dead fish in the water have been urged to report the findings to Fisheries Management Scotland.

Findhorn District Fishery Board chairman Anthony Laing explained proprietors have backed the decision to ensure the future health of the river.

He said: “I think we’re pretty close to a record low at this time of year. It’s not just the low water level that is causing the concern though, it’s the number of dead fish.

“Anglers who have been coming to the river have just hated seeing the dead fish while having very little chance of catching anything.

“We discussed it as a board and took the decision it would be sensible to close the river for a while.

“We had a similar situation last year with an outbreak of saprolegnia in May but then we had a reasonable spate which washed it out and we had a pretty good season in the end.

“If we get a bit of rain, which even just raises the river by a couple of feet, then we would immediately open the river again.”

How low are water levels on Spey and Findhorn rivers?

Water levels on the River Spey have been consistently dropping over recent weeks, now nearing the point of historically low levels.

Data published by Sepa shows the river was 42.1cm above the fixed measuring point at Aberlour on Friday last week, which had dropped to 38.3cm today.

Normal for that section is considered by the agency to be anywhere between 43.5cm to 2.63 metres.

The lowest level recorded since the station opened in 1991 is 30.7cm.

Meanwhile, levels on the River Findhorn are also nearing historically low levels.

Data recorded at Dunphail shows the depth above the fixed measuring point was 4.6cm on Friday last week, which had dropped to 3.5cm today.

The lowest level recorded since that station opened in 1982 is 1.3cm.

Read more from Elgin