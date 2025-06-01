Neighbours raise concerns plans to breathe new life into a derelict pub site in Elgin will block their driveways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neighbours raise concerns plans to breathe new life into a derelict pub site in Elgin will block their driveways

This week's Moray planning round-up also includes a proposed battery farm on the outskirts of Elgin and a kitchen renovation for Buckie's British Legion.

By Sean McAngus
Former Pinefield Hotel site in Elgin. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, plans to transform a toilet block into a cafe at Cooper Park in Elgin have been approved.

Neighbours have objected to proposals to breathe new life into a derelict pub site in Elgin which has lain empty for almost six years.

And a battery storage facility could be built just outside of Elgin.

But first, we look at the arrival of a dog grooming salon at Threaplands Garden Centre.

APPROVED: Arrival of a dog grooming salon at Threaplands Garden Centre

Plans have been approved for a dog grooming unit on the site of the Threaplands Garden Centre on the outskirts of Lhanbryde.

The Portakabin-style unit will be behind an existing two-metre fence next to the car park.

Owners of the garden centre have agreed to lease the land solely for this purpose.

Threaplands Garden Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Pooch Pod owner Alison Tewnion is behind the proposals.

Meanwhile, there will be a gate in the fence to access the unit and two dedicated parking spaces for people to arrive to drop off or pick up their pets.

Opening hours will be 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday.

The Pooch Pod owner Alison Tewnion is pictured with client ‘Saskia’ inside her new premises at Moycroft House, Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

The unit will have a small toilet inside for the owner and a wash sink for dog grooming.

The dog owners will not be permitted access to stay in the unit while their dogs are being groomed.

It is hoped clients will also pop into the garden centre to have a browse or a coffee before picking up their pets again.

Now a building warrant has been submitted for £3,000 worth of drainage work to serve the portacabin.

Who is Alison Tewnion?

In December 2020, Pooch Pod owner Alison Tewnion opened up her business in her garden shed after being made redundant at Evri.

Since then her business has been a hit.

Our previous interview with Alison.  Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson

In 2022, she moved into Moycroft House in Elgin after outgrowing a unit at Pinefield Parade.

She previously told the Press and Journal: “It never crossed my mind to set up this business as I was so used to my job at the delivery firm.

“However, I love it and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

SUBMITTED: Kitchen renovation for Buckie’s British Legion

The British Legion in Buckie

The British Legion wants to make alterations to improve the Buckie branch’s kitchen.

According to a building warrant, the work could cost around £15,000 at the building at 65 High Street.

S Reid Design is representing the British Legion in the process.

SUBMITTED: Battery storage facility near Elgin

The field where the proposed battery facility is proposed.

Opdenergy UK wants to build a battery storage facility just outside Elgin.

The building is proposed on land near the town’s Quarrywood.

It comprises of battery storage units, ancillary buildings and equipment and other works.

Developers estimate the facility could hold 49.9MW, which is enough to power about 9,000 homes for a year.

Planning permission is sought for 30 years.

APPROVED: Cooper Park toilet block to become Elgin cafe

A rundown toilet block in Elgin’s Cooper Park will be given a major makeover.

Moray Council has been given the go-ahead to transform the loos beside the bowling green in the popular park into a cafe.

The Cooper Park toilet block.

The proposals are part of the wider regeneration project funded by £18.3m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

This transformation will include an extension to the building and alterations to turn it into a cafe.

How the transformation could look.

Meanwhile, the facility will also have changing places toilet to support park users.

The cafe will have indoor and outdoor seating with improvements to enhance the toilets and the visitor experience at Cooper Park.

Now detailed design work and broader procurement is expected to be completed by autumn 2025 with construction in early 2026.

OBJECTIONS: Plans for derelict Pinegrove Hotel site in Elgin

In April, we revealed how Springfield Properties wanted to build eight new flats on the former Pinegrove Hotel site in Elgin.

The land has been empty for almost six years.

Each apartment will have an open plan kitchen and living area, two large bedrooms and plenty of storage.

Looking across derelict Pinegrove Hotel site.
Now four neighbours have objected to the plans.

They say the proposals show the development would block access to their driveways.

One added: “The plans also close off access to Balado and Avalon by placing a footpath, bin store and car parking spaces across their driveways.

“How will Springfield guarantee access to the four properties mentioned above during the construction phase?”

Another described it as “not acceptable” with proposals reducing them to what looked to be just a footpath and loss of vehicular access.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised the communal bins could encourage vermin and gulls leading to environmental issues if not properly maintained.

What was the Pinegrove Hotel?

The Pinegrove Hotel on Pinefield Crescent was a well-known watering hole for locals before it closed down in 1999.

The building played host to countless wedding celebrations and parties over its long history.

The former bar was most recently used as a place of worship by the Elgin Community Church.

The building pictured when it was used by a church.

Then in 2019 demolition crews moved in and bulldozed the building.

Since then, the land near two takeaways and housing has fallen into disuse.

Today it is overgrown with weeds and is used by some as a dumping ground for rubbish.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

