Forres paramedic crews forced out of action after thieves ransack ambulance station

Thieves have been slammed for their ‘thoughtless and selfish’ actions after an overnight break-in forced Forres’ paramedics out of action.

They targeted the town’s ambulance station on St Leonards Road, breaking into lockers and rifling through safety equipment.

A number of items are missing and the team had to be stood down from duty as police carried out inquiries in an effort to trace those responsible.

Ambulance crews in the town are being temporarily stationed at Forres fire station, due to a burst water main.

But they continue to rely on the stores of life-saving equipment at their station.

‘Thoughtless and selfish actions’ force ambulance crews to stand down

This morning, ambulance services in the area were stood down.

A source, who did not want to be named, said those responsible should consider the potentially very serious consequences of their actions.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, they said: “They broke the lock, smashed a window and pulled out the frame, and then emptied everything out of the lockers.

“This included the safety kit the ambulance teams require to do their jobs, personal belongings, payslips, ID badges, uniforms and cash.

“Some items are missing.

“Perhaps the people who did this should think a little more about the consequences of their actions.

“With the sole Forres ambulance out of action, as it was for hours this morning, what happens when their brother or sister, or mum or dad, has an accident and requires an ambulance response?

“Thoughtless and selfish actions like this harm local services and local people.”

Pictures show the extent of the damage caused during the break-in.

Life-saving equipment and kit and belongings can be seen strewn around the station.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has condemned the actions of those who broke in.

In a statement, they said: “Interfering with and damaging ambulance staff property and ambulance equipment is unacceptable.

“We condemn these actions.

“If anyone has information on this incident, we encourage them to contact police.”

Investigation launched following Forres break-in

The incident is not the first of its kind in the area, with neighbouring Leanchoil Hospital also the victim of vandalism and damage.

Police have now launched an investigation into the break-in as they attempt to track down those responsible.

The incident is understood to have happened sometime between 6am on Sunday May 25 and 7am on Monday.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 7.20am on Monday May 26 we were called to a report of a break-in to a premises on St Leonard’s Road, Forres.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 0566 of May 26.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.