Home News Moray

Prom photos: Gordonstoun Class of 2025 leavers’ ball

The Moray bash is the latest in our series of prom picture galleries.

Partygoers at Gordonstoun prom 2025. Image: Gordonstoun School
Partygoers at Gordonstoun prom 2025. Image: Gordonstoun School
By Sarah Bruce

Gordonstoun’s Class of 2025 has partied together for the last time.

The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ event at the school in Moray.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

The Gordonstoun prom is the latest to feature in our Class of ’25 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances across the north and north-east.

Gordonstoun leavers’ ball 2025

Partygoers at Gordonstoun prom 2025. Image: Gordonstoun School
It’s the end of the year at Gordonstoun. Image: Gordonstoun School
Gordonstoun prom 2025, in the school grounds. Image: Gordonstoun School
Kilts and trews were the order of the day at Gordonstoun prom. Image: Gordonstoun School
Just a few of the Class of 2025 at Gordonstoun prom. Image: Gordonstoun School
Partygoers at Gordonstoun prom 2025. Image: Gordonstoun School
The last hurrah for pupils at Gordonstoun prom. Image: Gordonstoun School
Partygoers at Gordonstoun prom 2025. Image: Gordonstoun School
A bit of shelter from the Scottish summer. Image: Gordonstoun School
Pupils partied together for the last time. Image: Gordonstoun School
A great send-off for the pupils. Image: Gordonstoun School
Some black tie outfits at the Gordonstoun prom. Image: Gordonstoun School
Gordonstoun pupils enjoy the prom. Image: Gordonstoun School
An array of dresses on show. Image: Gordonstoun School
Pupils at Gordonstoun School prom 2025. Image: Gordonstoun School
Gordonstoun pupils enjoy their last school event. Image: Gordonstoun School
Pupils enjoy Gordonstoun School prom. Image: Gordonstoun School
A farewell to school life. Image: Gordonstoun School
Two partygoers at Gordonstoun prom. Image: Gordonstoun School

