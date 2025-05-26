Moray Prom photos: Gordonstoun Class of 2025 leavers’ ball The Moray bash is the latest in our series of prom picture galleries. Partygoers at Gordonstoun prom 2025. Image: Gordonstoun School By Sarah Bruce May 26 2025, 5:00 pm May 26 2025, 5:00 pm Share Prom photos: Gordonstoun Class of 2025 leavers’ ball Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6765750/gordonstoun-prom-school-leavers-ball-party-2025/ Copy Link 1 comment Gordonstoun’s Class of 2025 has partied together for the last time. The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ event at the school in Moray. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. The Gordonstoun prom is the latest to feature in our Class of ’25 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances across the north and north-east. Gordonstoun leavers’ ball 2025 Partygoers at Gordonstoun prom 2025. Image: Gordonstoun School It’s the end of the year at Gordonstoun. Image: Gordonstoun School Gordonstoun prom 2025, in the school grounds. Image: Gordonstoun School Kilts and trews were the order of the day at Gordonstoun prom. Image: Gordonstoun School Just a few of the Class of 2025 at Gordonstoun prom. Image: Gordonstoun School Partygoers at Gordonstoun prom 2025. Image: Gordonstoun School The last hurrah for pupils at Gordonstoun prom. Image: Gordonstoun School Partygoers at Gordonstoun prom 2025. Image: Gordonstoun School A bit of shelter from the Scottish summer. Image: Gordonstoun School Pupils partied together for the last time. Image: Gordonstoun School A great send-off for the pupils. Image: Gordonstoun School Some black tie outfits at the Gordonstoun prom. Image: Gordonstoun School Gordonstoun pupils enjoy the prom. Image: Gordonstoun School An array of dresses on show. Image: Gordonstoun School Pupils at Gordonstoun School prom 2025. Image: Gordonstoun School Gordonstoun pupils enjoy their last school event. Image: Gordonstoun School Pupils enjoy Gordonstoun School prom. Image: Gordonstoun School A farewell to school life. Image: Gordonstoun School Two partygoers at Gordonstoun prom. Image: Gordonstoun School If you enjoyed this gallery, you might like these: Inside Moray Forest School, where lighting fires and making soup are the life skills on offer Gallery: Best photos from the Gordonstoun Highland Games
