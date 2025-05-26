Prom photos: Gordonstoun Class of 2025 leavers’ ball

Gordonstoun’s Class of 2025 has partied together for the last time.

The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ event at the school in Moray.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

The Gordonstoun prom is the latest to feature in our Class of ’25 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances across the north and north-east.

Gordonstoun leavers’ ball 2025

