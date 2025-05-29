What Elgin can expect inside creative studios renovation of former Gordon Arms hotel in heart of High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

What Elgin can expect inside creative studios renovation of former Gordon Arms hotel in heart of High Street

Moray Arts Development Engagement director Stacey Toner shares what will be inside the new creative facility in the heart of the High Street and her hopes for the makeover.

Moray Arts Development Engagement's Stacey Toner pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Arts Development Engagement's Stacey Toner pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

The former Gordon Arms Hotel in Elgin is set to become a creative hub as part of major regeneration efforts.

The High Street hotel was popular destination for weddings and dances in its heyday until it closed in 1980.

Now the upper floors are poised to get a massive overhaul and be transformed into a multi-use art centre.

One name under consideration for the revamp is The Pot Still, to pay homage to the fondly remembered pub which was next door to the hotel.

Creative partner Moray Arts Development Engagement (Made) is working with Moray Council, architects Oberlanders and contractors Robertson on the major transformation.

Moray Arts Development Engagement’s Stacey Toner in front of the Gordon Arms Hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

This project is supported by funding from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Moray Arts Development Engagement’s Stacey Toner says the new facility will be a boost to the region.

She added: “I don’t think it is just important for the town centre.

“I think it is important for Moray as there isn’t any facility at that scale or function between Aberdeen and Inverness.

“To have a space will be healthy for the area and artists.”

What will be inside new look Gordon Arms?

The new look facility will have artist studios, a public community work space and a digital suite which can be used to record music and hold small group work.

There will be a professional public art gallery to attract and showcase work from artists locally and further afield.

Other uses will include print making facilities.

Inside the former Gordon Arms Hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Stacey said: “The digital suite will be great for recording music and producing opportunities for people to do music production and animation.

“It will be super as these activities are becoming more popular with young people.

“We are currently in a working group with Moray Council, Robertson and Oberlanders to feed the idea of what is needed and wanted.

“As well as making sure it is something Robertson can build.

“We act as the broker between the community and working group and are going to be holding more public events soon.”

Former Gordon Arms Hotel in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: ” The biggest ambition with the development is to keep hold of the frontage so we can attract people in and up into the facility.

“Making it more accessible and frontage on the High Street is key for the space.

“However, we will not be occupying the full bottom floor.”

See inside the former Gordon Arms today

Hopes to preserve history of Gordon Arms Hotel

Made director Stacey Toner hopes to preserve as much of the building as they can while giving it new life.

She added: “We will do as much as we can to preserve and save things like the original wooden staircase and the stained glass window.

Inside the Gordon Arms Hotel in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It will be driven by listed building standards, Robertson and the architects.

“We discovered an old safe which is beautiful and I’m sure we will find more items which could be preserved and put up for exhibition.”

In August, the plans for the former Gordon Arms Hotel are expected to go in front of the council’s planning committee.

The stained glass window. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the future of the ground floor which was most recently home to M&Co is still under development with potential for retail, hospitality or cultural uses.

Read more from Elgin

Conversation