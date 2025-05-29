What Elgin can expect inside creative studios renovation of former Gordon Arms hotel in heart of High Street

The former Gordon Arms Hotel in Elgin is set to become a creative hub as part of major regeneration efforts.

The High Street hotel was popular destination for weddings and dances in its heyday until it closed in 1980.

Now the upper floors are poised to get a massive overhaul and be transformed into a multi-use art centre.

One name under consideration for the revamp is The Pot Still, to pay homage to the fondly remembered pub which was next door to the hotel.

Creative partner Moray Arts Development Engagement (Made) is working with Moray Council, architects Oberlanders and contractors Robertson on the major transformation.

This project is supported by funding from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Moray Arts Development Engagement’s Stacey Toner says the new facility will be a boost to the region.

She added: “I don’t think it is just important for the town centre.

“I think it is important for Moray as there isn’t any facility at that scale or function between Aberdeen and Inverness.

“To have a space will be healthy for the area and artists.”

What will be inside new look Gordon Arms?

The new look facility will have artist studios, a public community work space and a digital suite which can be used to record music and hold small group work.

There will be a professional public art gallery to attract and showcase work from artists locally and further afield.

Other uses will include print making facilities.

Stacey said: “The digital suite will be great for recording music and producing opportunities for people to do music production and animation.

“It will be super as these activities are becoming more popular with young people.

“We are currently in a working group with Moray Council, Robertson and Oberlanders to feed the idea of what is needed and wanted.

“As well as making sure it is something Robertson can build.

“We act as the broker between the community and working group and are going to be holding more public events soon.”

She added: ” The biggest ambition with the development is to keep hold of the frontage so we can attract people in and up into the facility.

“Making it more accessible and frontage on the High Street is key for the space.

“However, we will not be occupying the full bottom floor.”

See inside the former Gordon Arms today

Hopes to preserve history of Gordon Arms Hotel

Made director Stacey Toner hopes to preserve as much of the building as they can while giving it new life.

She added: “We will do as much as we can to preserve and save things like the original wooden staircase and the stained glass window.

“It will be driven by listed building standards, Robertson and the architects.

“We discovered an old safe which is beautiful and I’m sure we will find more items which could be preserved and put up for exhibition.”

In August, the plans for the former Gordon Arms Hotel are expected to go in front of the council’s planning committee.

Meanwhile, the future of the ground floor which was most recently home to M&Co is still under development with potential for retail, hospitality or cultural uses.

