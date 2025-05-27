Global whisky downturn forces huge Speyside malting project to be shelved for up to five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Global whisky downturn forces huge Speyside malting project to be shelved for up to five years

Industry bosses said the downturn is due to global "tariff barriers" and has forced businesses to think twice about new investment.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Whisky distillery worker moving barrel.
There are worries that global trade issues are affecting businesses on Speyside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Plans to build a sizeable new maltings to Rothes have been delayed after the developer blamed turbulence in global trade for them to hold off on the project.

It comes as the whisky sector say they are under “considerable strain” after a recent downturn in exports, citing global “tariff barriers.”

Distillers across Scotland have raised worries after US president Donald Trump introduced 10% tariffs on alcohol exported to the country from the UK.

This has now contributed to maltings supplier Simpsons Malt re-evaluating their own future plans – even going as far as to push back construction of their new Rothes facility.

The facility on the outskirts of Rothes is set to produce 85,000 tonnes of malt a year, create up to 40 jobs and was due start construction in 2026 – but is now delayed until as late as 2030.

Why is the Rothes maltings project delayed?

Developer Simpsons Malt blamed “ongoing uncertainty” in the Scotch whisky sector in a revised application sent to Moray Council.

In the application, Simpsons said “pressure on consumer spending,” tax increases and “turbulent global trade” led to the decision to pull back.

Simpsons Malt began in Northumberland and is distributed all over the world. Image: Simpsons Malt.

They added it is “highly likely that turbulent global trade conditions will extend beyond 2025” and asked the council to drop their 2026 deadline to start construction.

The council has now agreed to extend the deadline till the end of 2030, when Simpsons are hopeful construction can begin by then.

What is happening in the whisky industry?

Simpsons Malt said the value of whisky exports over 2024 had decreased by 3.7%.

A spokesperson for the Scotch Whisky Association said the industry is facing “a number of challenges” and “businesses of all sizes are operating under some considerable strain.”

The association represents a collective of over 90 companies involved in the “UK’s biggest food and drink export.”

They blamed increasing costs, less consumer spending and “access barriers in key markets” as the reasons for the current downturn.

Simpsons Malt say they plan to produce “sustainable malt” in their new facility. Image: Simpsons Malt.

A spokesperson said: “The scotch whisky industry is historically resilient, and has weathered similar storms in the past, so these short term challenges are tempered by the confidence in long term growth.”

They cited the recent UK-India trade deal as one example, which halved whisky tariffs from 150% to 75%, as an opportunity to grow the sector

The spokesperson added: “We continue to call on the Scottish and UK Governments for domestic support for Scotch whisky producers, and for productive talks with international counterparts to reduce tariff barriers at pace.”

What are the Rothes maltings plans?

A facility producing 100,000 tonnes of malt a year was originally submitted back in 2021 and approved in 2023.

However, Simpsons has since made a number of amendments to their plans including reducing the facility to 85,000 tonnes a year.

Another view of what the maltings could look like. Image: Simpsons Malt/Moray Council Planning.

The proposed site lies further out of Rothes, just along the road from the Corde biomass plant, which opened in 2013.

It is anticipated that barley will be used as the factory’s main malt source, and will be processed in a facility reaching up to 20 metres in height.

The proposed site in 2023. Supplied by Google Streetview.

Part of the application includes widening the B9015 at the entrance to the site, creating a turning lane for lorries and other maltings traffic.

A footpath creating an active travel link between the site and Rothes was also agreed as part of the application.

Council sympathise with maltings developer

Planning committee chairman David Gordon said he “sympathises” with the developer’s situation because the whisky industry had “slowed down.”

Senior planning officer Andrew Miller said it was “hats off” to the developer for coming forward to make sure the plans were “all above board.”

He also added that no objections or public representations were received during the application process.

It is now up to Simpsons to decide when they want to go ahead with the development between now and 2030.

