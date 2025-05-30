Elgin High Street takeaway plans that attracted smell objections withdrawn

Plans to breathe new life into a former property shop in Elgin which has been lying empty for four years have been withdrawn.

In October, we first revealed the proposals to transform the former antiques shop at Elgin High Street, which was most recently Wink and MacKenzie estate agents, into a new takeaway.

Athmane Ziane was behind the proposals to revitalise the property at 35 High Street.

It is understood Wink & Mackenzie’s property shop shut down in August 2021.

The type of food to be served in the takeaway was unknown.

However, floor plans showed a doner kebab machine, pizza oven, grill and fryer in the new takeaway kitchen.

Worries about smell from Elgin High Street takeaway

Objections were submitted about the Elgin High Street takeaway plans due to concerns about the smell, potential litter, existing parking issues in the area and worries about the rise of anti-social behaviour.

One objection read: “I work in a nearby office and object to this proposal due to the parking as this is already a problem.

“Also the smell, which will not be good for our clients coming into our office. Also the litter which will come from it.

“There are enough takeaways around this area, one of which is the same. No point having two the same.”

What is happening with the takeaway plans?

Moray Council’s planning website now shows that the proposal to transform the vacant building have been withdrawn.

This could mean a few things, and not necessarily that takeaway plans aren’t taking place anymore.

Sometimes, plans can be withdrawn for them to be tweaked to address specific concerns.

On these occasions, they will be re-submitted in due course, with some explanation as to how and why the blueprints have been altered.

CM Design was representing Mr Ziane in the planning process for his Elgin High Street takeaway plans.

