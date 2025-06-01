Man, 37, charged in connection with A96 bus and van crash

A 37-year-old man has been charged following a bus and van crash on the A96 near Elgin.

Three people, between the ages of 37 and 60, were taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital by ambulance after the vehicles collided on the Inverness to Aberdeen road.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were scrambled to the scene, alongside specialist units.

The incident, involving a Stagecoach bus, happened between Alves and Elgin shortly after 1pm on May 20.

The A96 was closed for around six hours as crash investigators carried out their enquiries.

Man charged as Stagecoach launches probe

Almost two weeks on, a 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“The 37-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

This week, bus operators Stagecoach announced it was launching a “full investigation” into the matter.

Bosses stressed that the safety of passengers is their number one priority.