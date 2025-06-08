Step forward for Elgin Town Hall transformation and fears raised about battery farm proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Step forward for Elgin Town Hall transformation and fears raised about battery farm proposals

This week's Moray planning round-up also includes the latest update on the Elgin High School extension.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin Town Hall is in line for a major upgrade. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Elgin Town Hall is in line for a major upgrade. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, Elgin Town Hall’s transformation takes a step forward.

Car park proposals for the new cafe at Coleburn Distillery as part of its whisky resort vision have been given the go-ahead.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about a battery storage facility which could be built just outside of Elgin.

But first, we look at the temporary classrooms staying for longer at Elgin High School.

APPROVED: Temporary classrooms to stay at Elgin High School

Elgin High School only opened in 2017, but is one of the most full schools in Moray.

Latest Scottish Government figures show it currently has a roll of 842 students, meaning it is operating at 93.7% capacity.

Elgin High School pictured.

Initially it was hoped that construction on an extension would begin early this year with the new building open August next year.

However, final plans for the project are yet to even be submitted, let alone any work on-site beginning.

The latest update presented to Moray Council in February explains the project has been “paused” for 12 months to allow more studies to be done on future capacity needs.

Elgin High School exterior.
The Elgin High School extension was initially expected to be open next year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It means the expected handover date on the extension has already been pushed back to December 2026.

Meanwhile, Moray Council has been given the go-ahead to extend the time period the existing temporary classrooms can remain outside the school.

This means, if needed, classrooms can remain next to the sports pitch until March 2028.

APPROVED: Car park for new bistro at Coleburn Distillery

Last year, we visited Coleburn Distillery, south of Elgin, as they revealed exclusively to us how their ambitious vision to create a whisky resort was becoming a reality.

Now D&M Winchester Limited have been given the go-ahead for a new car park to support their new bistro.

Drawing of the Coleburn Distillery new bistro we previously revealed.

Around 31 spaces will be created including one EV accessible space and two standard charging spaces.

This car park will be located to the east and south-east of the existing building which is still to be turned into a cafe.

SUBMITTED: New car park for popular New Elgin Service Station

New Elgin Service Station owner Arul Palaniappan has submitted plans to create a new car park for shoppers.

In recent weeks, a house to the rear of the petrol station shop on Land Street was demolished to make way for the development.

Site of demolished house.
The site where the house was demolished. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Planning documents show there will be 11 spaces in the new car park, including two for disabled drivers.

It comes as the forecourt has become mobbed with parked cars after the shop’s makeover which in turn causes congestion.

OBJECTIONS: Battery storage facility near Elgin

Last week, we revealed Opdenergy UK wanted to build a battery storage facility just outside Elgin.

The compound is proposed for land near the town’s Quarrywood.

It comprises of battery storage units, ancillary buildings and equipment and other works.

The field where the proposed battery facility is proposed.

Developers estimate the facility could hold 49.9MW, which is enough to power about 9,000 homes for a year.

Now eight objections have submitted against the plans.

One member of the public raised concerns that firefighters cannot deal with a fire at such an agricultural site.

Meanwhile, neighbours have slammed the lack of community engagement by the developer.

Another view of the field.

Another added: “The public consultations were based on a plan for 34 batteries, with maximum capacity of 49MW.

“The application is for 56 batteries, with a capacity of 131MW. And with a different cable route.

“We were not notified or consulted on this.  How can this application be
allowed?”

APPROVED: Work approved as part of Elgin Town Hall revamp

At the end of March, Elgin Town Hall closed its doors to the public for a major refurbishment.

Changes to the much-loved venue include audiences entering through a new extension to be built looking onto the Lossiemouth road.

Elgin Town Hall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The current entrance area will be converted into a bar with a new rehearsal space established on the A96 side of the building.

The development is part of the £31 million Cultural Quarter project, which forms part of the Moray Growth Deal.

Elgin Town Hall transformation latest

A main contractor is still to be appointed with the tender deadline just closing on Friday past.

Officials say whoever is appointed will start work on the major makeover of Elgin Town Hall  by autumn this year.

And Elgin Town Hall is expected to reopen in 2027.

Now a building warrant has been approved for all structural work as part of the Elgin Town Hall transformation.

Artist impression of Elgin Town Hall redesign.
Elgin Town Hall transformation drawing impression. Image: Moray Council/LDN Architects

Moray Council is working with SSEN who will be carrying out excavation work this month and next to prepare important underground infrastructure for the development.

Meanwhile, Elgin Town Hall for the Community have created a community theatre inside the former Elgin Community Centre.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups:

Conversation