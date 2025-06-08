Step forward for Elgin Town Hall transformation and fears raised about battery farm proposals

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Car park proposals for the new cafe at Coleburn Distillery as part of its whisky resort vision have been given the go-ahead.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about a battery storage facility which could be built just outside of Elgin.

But first, we look at the temporary classrooms staying for longer at Elgin High School.

APPROVED: Temporary classrooms to stay at Elgin High School

Elgin High School only opened in 2017, but is one of the most full schools in Moray.

Latest Scottish Government figures show it currently has a roll of 842 students, meaning it is operating at 93.7% capacity.

Initially it was hoped that construction on an extension would begin early this year with the new building open August next year.

However, final plans for the project are yet to even be submitted, let alone any work on-site beginning.

The latest update presented to Moray Council in February explains the project has been “paused” for 12 months to allow more studies to be done on future capacity needs.

It means the expected handover date on the extension has already been pushed back to December 2026.

Meanwhile, Moray Council has been given the go-ahead to extend the time period the existing temporary classrooms can remain outside the school.

This means, if needed, classrooms can remain next to the sports pitch until March 2028.

APPROVED: Car park for new bistro at Coleburn Distillery

Last year, we visited Coleburn Distillery, south of Elgin, as they revealed exclusively to us how their ambitious vision to create a whisky resort was becoming a reality.

Now D&M Winchester Limited have been given the go-ahead for a new car park to support their new bistro.

Around 31 spaces will be created including one EV accessible space and two standard charging spaces.

This car park will be located to the east and south-east of the existing building which is still to be turned into a cafe.

SUBMITTED: New car park for popular New Elgin Service Station

New Elgin Service Station owner Arul Palaniappan has submitted plans to create a new car park for shoppers.

In recent weeks, a house to the rear of the petrol station shop on Land Street was demolished to make way for the development.

Planning documents show there will be 11 spaces in the new car park, including two for disabled drivers.

It comes as the forecourt has become mobbed with parked cars after the shop’s makeover which in turn causes congestion.

OBJECTIONS: Battery storage facility near Elgin

Last week, we revealed Opdenergy UK wanted to build a battery storage facility just outside Elgin.

The compound is proposed for land near the town’s Quarrywood.

It comprises of battery storage units, ancillary buildings and equipment and other works.

Developers estimate the facility could hold 49.9MW, which is enough to power about 9,000 homes for a year.

Now eight objections have submitted against the plans.

One member of the public raised concerns that firefighters cannot deal with a fire at such an agricultural site.

Meanwhile, neighbours have slammed the lack of community engagement by the developer.

Another added: “The public consultations were based on a plan for 34 batteries, with maximum capacity of 49MW.

“The application is for 56 batteries, with a capacity of 131MW. And with a different cable route.

“We were not notified or consulted on this. How can this application be

allowed?”

APPROVED: Work approved as part of Elgin Town Hall revamp

At the end of March, Elgin Town Hall closed its doors to the public for a major refurbishment.

Changes to the much-loved venue include audiences entering through a new extension to be built looking onto the Lossiemouth road.

The current entrance area will be converted into a bar with a new rehearsal space established on the A96 side of the building.

The development is part of the £31 million Cultural Quarter project, which forms part of the Moray Growth Deal.

Elgin Town Hall transformation latest

A main contractor is still to be appointed with the tender deadline just closing on Friday past.

Officials say whoever is appointed will start work on the major makeover of Elgin Town Hall by autumn this year.

And Elgin Town Hall is expected to reopen in 2027.

Now a building warrant has been approved for all structural work as part of the Elgin Town Hall transformation.

Moray Council is working with SSEN who will be carrying out excavation work this month and next to prepare important underground infrastructure for the development.

Meanwhile, Elgin Town Hall for the Community have created a community theatre inside the former Elgin Community Centre.

