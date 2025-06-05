House demolished at New Elgin Service Station to make way for more upgrades

Plans have been submitted to create a new car park at the New Elgin Service Station.

It is the latest phase of a £500,000 upgrade of the site after the current owner Arul Palaniappan bought it in 2021.

A house to the rear of the petrol station shop on Land Street was demolished last week to make way for the development.

Now plans have been submitted to Moray Council to create a new car park for shoppers visiting the New Elgin Service Station.

Why New Elgin Service Station needs car park

Since the New Elgin Service Station opened following an extensive revamp of its shop last year its forecourt has become swamped with parked cars at times.

It has led to congestion during busy periods at the pumps while drivers negotiate vehicles that have just pulled up for the convenience store.

Drawings submitted to council planners show there will be 11 spaces in the new car park, including two for disabled drivers.

The documents also show the two jet washes as well as the air and water and laundry machines will be moved from their existing location on the forecourt to the new site.

A new door would also be created to the rear of the building for shoppers.

Documents explain the house that had been on the site was “dilapidated”.

The petrol station that started Elgin price war

When Mr Palaniappan took over the New Elgin Service Station in 2021 he instantly lowered the petrol prices to make them the lowest in town.

In recent months he has moved again to reduce the prices to end .6p per litre instead of .9p per litre, specifically to undercut Asda down the hill.

At the time the upgrade was completed, he said: “I want to be the cheapest petrol. We don’t make much margin on it so we use it to get customers in the shop where the margins are bigger for us and still good deals for shoppers.

“When we first visited Elgin I could tell the petrol here was very expensive, much more than Newcastle.

“When we took them over I could see there was no reason for it to be that high so we lowered them.

“And do you know what, everyone followed us. Not straight away, it took maybe three months, but everyone came down to match us.”

