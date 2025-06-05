House demolished at New Elgin Service Station to make way for more upgrades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
House demolished at New Elgin Service Station to make way for more upgrades

The business has had a surge of customers since reopening in March following an extensive refurbishment.

By David Mackay
New Elgin Service Station exterior.
More space is being created at the New Elgin Service Station. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Plans have been submitted to create a new car park at the New Elgin Service Station.

It is the latest phase of a £500,000 upgrade of the site after the current owner Arul Palaniappan bought it in 2021.

A house to the rear of the petrol station shop on Land Street was demolished last week to make way for the development.

Now plans have been submitted to Moray Council to create a new car park for shoppers visiting the New Elgin Service Station.

Why New Elgin Service Station needs car park

Since the New Elgin Service Station opened following an extensive revamp of its shop last year its forecourt has become swamped with parked cars at times.

It has led to congestion during busy periods at the pumps while drivers negotiate vehicles that have just pulled up for the convenience store.

Drawings submitted to council planners show there will be 11 spaces in the new car park, including two for disabled drivers.

Site of demolished house.
A house has been demolished to the rear of the New Elgin Service Station. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

The documents also show the two jet washes as well as the air and water and laundry machines will be moved from their existing location on the forecourt to the new site.

A new door would also be created to the rear of the building for shoppers.

Documents explain the house that had been on the site was “dilapidated”.

The petrol station that started Elgin price war

When Mr Palaniappan took over the New Elgin Service Station in 2021 he instantly lowered the petrol prices to make them the lowest in town.

In recent months he has moved again to reduce the prices to end .6p per litre instead of .9p per litre, specifically to undercut Asda down the hill.

A beer cave has been included as part of the refurbishment. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

At the time the upgrade was completed, he said: “I want to be the cheapest petrol. We don’t make much margin on it so we use it to get customers in the shop where the margins are bigger for us and still good deals for shoppers.

“When we first visited Elgin I could tell the petrol here was very expensive, much more than Newcastle.

“When we took them over I could see there was no reason for it to be that high so we lowered them.

“And do you know what, everyone followed us. Not straight away, it took maybe three months, but everyone came down to match us.”

