Inspirational blind Moray pupil goes viral after taking part in school sports day

Young Noah crossed the finish line at his beloved school’s sports day to loud cheers from his fellow pupils.

The six-year-old, who is blind, had been determined to play a full role in the fun at Millbank Primary.

And looking on amidst the crowd of parents and siblings was his proud mum, Carli Cowie.

She applauded Noah with tears in her eyes – and hundreds more have since congratulated the primary one pupil online after she shared his success on TikTok.

Talking to the Press and Journal, the Moray mum has praised the amazing Buckie school that has boosted her son’s confidence.

Carli said: “Noah has come on leaps and bounds since starting at Millbank last year.

“The school have been amazing.

“The support plans they have in place for him and his teachers and support staff are all really good.

“He has always been very independent but he is definitely a lot more confident now.

“Having a good support team is so important.”

“He has proven us wrong every day”

Noah was born with Optic Nerve Hypoplasia – meaning the nerves in his eyes are underdeveloped – along with a condition called Nystagmus, and is completely blind.

Carli first started her TikTok account to raise awareness of Noah’s condition.

Although he is unable to see, Carli says it has never stopped Noah, who is always willing to try anything.

The adventurous six-year-old loves visiting the trampoline park, softplay centres and going swimming with his mum, dad Michael and little sister Ocean.

Carli said: “Noah is just so independent. Everything he does I just find amazing.

“We were told he was blind when he was six months old and we were just heartbroken.

“We thought he would miss out on so many things and not be able to have a normal life.

“He has proven us wrong every day.”

She added: “He gives everything a go.

“When we went on holiday two years ago he went down the water slides by himself.

“We try and let him try things and see how he gets on.

“He surprises us quite a lot with what he can actually do.

“It is just amazing to see him come on so well.”

Noah is a huge lover music and is currently learning to play the piano.

He also loves school and so was thrilled to take part in Millbank Primary’s sports day.

Carli said: “He absolutely loved it.

“I was tearing up when he was running, and all of the other kids were cheering him on.

“He was smiling the whole time and just loved it.

“He got three stickers for running the race too, so he was really chuffed.”

Carli posted a short clip of Noah racing to the finish line on TikTok after the sports day.

Within a matter of hours it had gone viral, with commenters from around the world congratulating her inspirational little boy.

Carli said: “I didn’t expect the video to blow up.

“It was only up for five hours and got 539,000 views and more than 60 thousand likes – it was crazy.

“There were more than one thousand comments and they were all so supportive.

“I was quite emotional reading them”.

After five hours Carli was asked by the school to remove the viral video, because it featured other children.