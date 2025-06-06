Moray Council chief executive: ‘Buckie deserves new school and we are doing everything we can’

Moray Council’s chief executive has called for Buckie to get a replacement secondary school, because residents “deserve a new school.”

Plans for a new school have been delayed due to a lack of funds, but Moray Council boss Karen Greaves insists the council is doing “everything we can” to find a solution.

Part of her plan to improve services across Moray includes calling on the Scottish Government to give the council more “flexibility” with funding, so money can be better spent on local priorities.

Formerly of Orkney Islands Council, we asked Ms Greaves after three months in the job what Moray residents can hope from the council moving forward, including;

What is being done to deliver new high school for Buckie.

Why she wants more spending flexibility with Scottish Government money.

When things will start to improve in Moray after years of cuts and council tax rises.

And why changing the council’s culture and making sure Moray is a priority is top of her to-do list.

‘We have got to get a replacement school’

Currently, plans for a new school in Buckie have been delayed with no solution drawn up to deliver either a replacement building or even scaled-back refurbishment.

The council cannot afford to update the space without additional Scottish Government funding with no indication when it could become available.

Ms Greaves said she is aware the council currently can’t fund a whole school, but stressed: “We are doing everything we can to try and push for funding.”

Despite this, she admitted: “People will be anxious because they thought they were getting their new school and then Forres Academy had the Raac issue.”

But she explained: “There are communications going backwards and forwards to try and be there, ready, at the front of the queue if another funding programme is announced.

“Or if there’s funding that’s not being used, that could be reallocated. The school won’t last forever.

“Any of the work that’s being done at the moment is just really a sticking plaster to keep it safe, keep it dry and to keep it warm. We have got to get a replacement school.”

Negativity around school’s condition can ‘demotivate staff’

Ms Greaves and council leader Kathleen Robertson issued a joint statement last month after photos of a dilapidated Buckie High School circulated online.

In the response, Mrs Robertson said the images came after a storm in early 2024 and the issues have since been addressed.

Ms Greaves said: “Sometimes things can be perceived wrongly, and it adds to the negative story. That can really demotivate staff.

“I went around Buckie school last month before the pictures were up and I found a school that was really clean and tidy, there wasn’t graffiti.

“I felt that school was looked after by the children and the teachers.”

She added her aim is to balance work on a new school with short term repairs, explaining: “You’ve got to look after the bairns of today as well as the ones in the future.”

‘Money isn’t always the answer’

Away from Buckie, one help to Ms Greaves’ work in delivering improved services across Moray could come through a better council pay deal from the Scottish Government.

However, improving “flexibility” with funding would also go a long way, she explains.

Ms Greaves said: “Everybody would say they want more funding, but money isn’t always the answer.

“There are some areas where our priorities are directed for us to deliver by the Scottish Government and maybe those priorities don’t quite fit with our region.”

She adds “every council has got to do the same”, meaning smaller areas face the same obligations as larger councils.

However, she believes Moray’s small population but large geographical size makes it different – meaning it doesn’t have the same economies of scale to deliver projects in the same way as cities.

When will things start to improve?

Including work on a new Buckie High School, we asked Ms Greaves when people would start to notice improvements to services in Moray.

It comes several months on from a council budget which lumped £2 million of cuts with a 10% council tax hike.

In a break from recent tradition, Moray Council did not have to rely on cash reserves for the budget this year and Ms Greaves “commended” councillors for this.

However, she admits “there will still be a bit of pain to come.”

She added: “It’s about how we handle that and what can we offer as alternatives or different services delivered in a different way.

“Are we going to have to do less things, but do them better? What can we stop doing?

“Most of our services are really valued by the community. And so you have to be so careful.”

‘We should be calling out things that are wasteful’

Handling some of this “pain” includes reducing wasted spending, which recently saw the council admit they spent £40,000 on windows that didn’t fit.

Ill-fitting window discussions brought forward questions of a “culture of fear” within the council to escalate problems.

Ms Greaves doesn’t believe this is the case, but she is leading work on shifting the local authority’s culture in a different way.

She said: “We should be calling out things that are wasteful and it’s about making sure that everyone knows that that’s the new way of working.

“If we can do things right the first time, then it saves all the backlash when things don’t work.”

Both inside the council and across Moray, Ms Greaves has shared several development plans in the pipeline.

While she admits “there is a lot happening in Elgin,” her priority is making sure “there’s investment throughout the whole area.”

Ms Greaves said her goal is to see Moray secure as much of the recently announced £100 billion of Highlands and Islands investment projects as possible.

She is also looking at attracting more people into Moray as the opportunities are “off the scale here.”

Looking inward, the council are going to start looking at new technologies and making the back office “cheaper to run” so “more money is available for frontline services.”-

A public meeting on a future Buckie school will be held on June 17, and you can register to attend the event here.

Read more from Moray