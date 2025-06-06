Hollywood spectacular: Is Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster filming in Moray?

A massive Hollywood spectacular could be about to descend on the Moray coast with filming of Christopher Nolan’s latest movie understood to be taking place.

It is thought that locations around Buckie and Cullen, including Findlater Castle, will feature in the blockbuster – or become a home away from home for cast and crew.

The shoot is said to involve several hundred cast and crew and some of it will take place at sea, featuring replicas of ancient Greek vessels.

Filming for the movie – which is due to be released in cinemas on July 16 next year – started in February in Morocco.

It has also taken place in Greece and Sicily.

The Press and Journal has been told that filming in Scotland should begin in earnest this month.

And that could bring some of the biggest names in showbiz to Moray.

The Odyssey is predicted be the most expensive film of Christopher Nolan’s career.

A stacked A-list cast are slated to appear.

Stars such as Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron are all linked to the production.

The film dramatizes the journey of the ancient Greek king of Ithaca back home to his wife following the Trojan War.

Nolan achieved major success back in 2023 following the release of Oppenheimer.

It nabbed him the Academy Award for Best Director.

The hope is that this newest blockbuster will have similar success, with epic set pieces and filming in locations around the world.

Rumours are already swirling in towns such as Buckie and Cullen over film crews in the local area.

The Odyssey filming in Moray and Aberdeenshire

According to one unnamed source, there were sightings of film crews up at the ruined Findlater Castle.

A couple of disgruntled tourists are said to have been turned away by “film crew security” before they could make it to the castle.

In addition, Visit Aberdeenshire has warned visitors to avoid Findlater Castle.

They state on their website: “Please note that Findlater Castle is inaccessible between May 27 and July 25 as a result of a private commercial activity ongoing in the immediate vicinity of the site during this time.

“This also includes the closure of the Barnyards of Findlater car park during this period, which is regularly used for visiting the castle.”

According to another source who resides in Cullen, the presence of film crews in the area is becoming “common knowledge”.

And a local hotel confirmed they had been approached in early January with a request for accommodation for between 50 and 60 film personnel.

A Moray Council spokesperson would not be drawn on the presence of any Hollywood stars.

They said: “The support we provide through our film liaison service is confidential.”