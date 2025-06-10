Aldi reveals latest on Elgin supermarket move 10 months after announcing new store plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aldi reveals latest on Elgin supermarket move 10 months after announcing new store plans

Aldi wants to open a larger supermarket on the town's Edgar Road retail parks.

By Sean McAngus
Artist impression of new Elgin Aldi.
Where the new Elgin Aldi supermarket would be on Edgar Road. Image: Aldi

Aldi has revealed a new timeline for plans to open an expanded store in Elgin.

Last year, the discount supermarket giant said its current town centre home at Trinity Place was no longer fit for purpose.

The German-founded chain has “exhausted” options to expand the store with the site being constrained by the A96, Trinity Place, Elgin Town Hall and an SSEN substation.

Exterior of current Elgin Aldi.
Aldi’s current home in Elgin.  Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.

They wants to take two units at the Elgin Retail Park between Pure Gym and Edgar Road.

A small extension would be built on the rear of the currently empty units.

The unit nearest Edgar Road itself would principally be the supermarket while the one on the left would be warehouse space, a “welfare block” and house equipment.

What is happening about Aldi’s planned new Elgin store?

Aldi initially announced it hoped to submit the final plans for the new store by the end of last year or early this year.

They need planning permission to move into the retail park because the units were granted approval with a restriction on the amount of food they can sell.

Now a spokeswoman has revealed the company still plan to open a new store with the final plans due to be submitted later this year.

Exterior of Pure Gym in Elgin
The units proposed for the new Aldi supermarket are near PureGym.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The floor space for customers in the new supermarket will be 50% larger than the existing location.

This new Aldi supermarket will be a £3m investment and create 10 new jobs for the Elgin area.

There will be wider aisles and more space for customers to move around too.

The Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road already boasts the likes of Matalan, Home Bargains, PureGym and the Food Warehouse.

