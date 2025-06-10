Aldi reveals latest on Elgin supermarket move 10 months after announcing new store plans

Aldi has revealed a new timeline for plans to open an expanded store in Elgin.

Last year, the discount supermarket giant said its current town centre home at Trinity Place was no longer fit for purpose.

The German-founded chain has “exhausted” options to expand the store with the site being constrained by the A96, Trinity Place, Elgin Town Hall and an SSEN substation.

They wants to take two units at the Elgin Retail Park between Pure Gym and Edgar Road.

A small extension would be built on the rear of the currently empty units.

The unit nearest Edgar Road itself would principally be the supermarket while the one on the left would be warehouse space, a “welfare block” and house equipment.

What is happening about Aldi’s planned new Elgin store?

Aldi initially announced it hoped to submit the final plans for the new store by the end of last year or early this year.

They need planning permission to move into the retail park because the units were granted approval with a restriction on the amount of food they can sell.

Now a spokeswoman has revealed the company still plan to open a new store with the final plans due to be submitted later this year.

The floor space for customers in the new supermarket will be 50% larger than the existing location.

This new Aldi supermarket will be a £3m investment and create 10 new jobs for the Elgin area.

There will be wider aisles and more space for customers to move around too.

The Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road already boasts the likes of Matalan, Home Bargains, PureGym and the Food Warehouse.

