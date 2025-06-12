How Elgin Town Hall transformation could make it Moray’s touring destination like P&J Live and Eden Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Elgin Town Hall transformation could make it Moray’s touring destination like P&J Live and Eden Court

Construction work on Elgin Town Hall's makeover is due to start in the autumn.

Main hall at Elgin Town Hall.
Inside Elgin Town Hall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Senior officials want Elgin Town Hall’s ambitious expansion and refurbishment to cement its place as a destination for touring musicians and performers.

Moray Council’s Cultural Quarter project manager Claire English believes changes to the much-loved venue will raise the profile of the B-listed building beyond its already-growing reputation.

At the end of March, Elgin Town Hall closed its doors to the public for initial preparation works inside the building to start.

A main contractor is expected to be appointed by end of July with the main work on the project due to begin in the autumn.

The construction costs for the transformation are estimated to be between £15 million and £16 million.

Elgin Town Hall exterior.
Elgin Town Hall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Before the renovation, SSEN will move cabling from the nearby substation further away from the Town Hall.

The development is part of the £31 million Cultural Quarter project, which forms part of the Moray Growth Deal.

Claire said: “It’s definitely an ambition for everyone to improve the facilities and ensure the Town Hall becomes Moray’s main venue in line with cultural venues between Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness.

“This will benefit the offering for everyone.

Elgin Town Hall reprsentatives inside Elgin Town Hall main hall.
LDN Architects partner Stuart MacKellar, Moray Council’s  Cultural Quarter project manager Claire English, Elgin Town Hall hall manager Donnie Squair, Elgin Town Hall for the Community chairwoman Jackie Andrews. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“It is all about enhancing the facilities and improving the customer experience.

“Also it gives the venue a higher profile and generate more interest from performers, producers and audiences as well.

“People may not travel this far north for shows, however there might be more gigs for them.

“People already travel between Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin for shows.”

Why Elgin Town Hall makeover will attract performers

The new look facility will have a large extension which will run down the length of Elgin Town Hall next to the Lossiemouth road.

This addition, which will house the box office, reception and lobby, will become the main entrance to the B-listed building with separate doors from both the A96 and Lossie Green sides.

Meanwhile, the current entrance area will be transformed into a new bar with glass windows looking out over a refurbished courtyard.

Artist impression of Elgin Town Hall redesign.
Audiences will instead enter Elgin Town Hall through a new extension as part of the plans. Image: Moray Council/LDN Architects

And a second extension will be built at the rear of the building, on the A96 side, which will house a second performance venue for rehearsals or smaller events.

Capacity will be increased too.

Claire said: “This makeover will give charity Elgin Town Hall for the Community the opportunity to take what they have been doing really well and build on it with a fit for purpose building.

The  new bar could look like. Image: LDN Architects

“The facilities for the performers will be improved too as it will be easier to load up equipment onto the stage.

“The fact that the new bar will be in the old foyer, somewhere which most people have been in, is great too.

“People have so many memories about the venue and more will be created once it reopens after the renovation.”

Timeline on Grant Lodge restoration

The Cultural Quarter project will also aim to bring Grant Lodge back into use.

The project will aim to combine restored heritage spaces with sensitive contemporary extensions.

Grant Lodge pictured,

These will provide flexible, high-quality areas and services including a café/bar, gallery, exhibitions, retail, and events like weddings, within a vibrant Moray heritage and tourism hub.

The transformation is estimated to cost around £9 million.

Artist impression of Grant Lodge interior.
What the venue might look like when weddings are held there. Image: Page Park Architects

Meanwhile, the planning application is expected to be submitted by end of this summer.

Works to repair the historic building are expected to begin in 2027 and the phased opening of the building likely to take place between 2027 and 2029.

