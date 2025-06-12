How Elgin Town Hall transformation could make it Moray’s touring destination like P&J Live and Eden Court

Senior officials want Elgin Town Hall’s ambitious expansion and refurbishment to cement its place as a destination for touring musicians and performers.

Moray Council’s Cultural Quarter project manager Claire English believes changes to the much-loved venue will raise the profile of the B-listed building beyond its already-growing reputation.

At the end of March, Elgin Town Hall closed its doors to the public for initial preparation works inside the building to start.

A main contractor is expected to be appointed by end of July with the main work on the project due to begin in the autumn.

The construction costs for the transformation are estimated to be between £15 million and £16 million.

Before the renovation, SSEN will move cabling from the nearby substation further away from the Town Hall.

The development is part of the £31 million Cultural Quarter project, which forms part of the Moray Growth Deal.

Claire said: “It’s definitely an ambition for everyone to improve the facilities and ensure the Town Hall becomes Moray’s main venue in line with cultural venues between Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness.

“This will benefit the offering for everyone.

“It is all about enhancing the facilities and improving the customer experience.

“Also it gives the venue a higher profile and generate more interest from performers, producers and audiences as well.

“People may not travel this far north for shows, however there might be more gigs for them.

“People already travel between Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin for shows.”

Why Elgin Town Hall makeover will attract performers

The new look facility will have a large extension which will run down the length of Elgin Town Hall next to the Lossiemouth road.

This addition, which will house the box office, reception and lobby, will become the main entrance to the B-listed building with separate doors from both the A96 and Lossie Green sides.

Meanwhile, the current entrance area will be transformed into a new bar with glass windows looking out over a refurbished courtyard.

And a second extension will be built at the rear of the building, on the A96 side, which will house a second performance venue for rehearsals or smaller events.

Capacity will be increased too.

Claire said: “This makeover will give charity Elgin Town Hall for the Community the opportunity to take what they have been doing really well and build on it with a fit for purpose building.

“The facilities for the performers will be improved too as it will be easier to load up equipment onto the stage.

“The fact that the new bar will be in the old foyer, somewhere which most people have been in, is great too.

“People have so many memories about the venue and more will be created once it reopens after the renovation.”

Timeline on Grant Lodge restoration

The Cultural Quarter project will also aim to bring Grant Lodge back into use.

The project will aim to combine restored heritage spaces with sensitive contemporary extensions.

These will provide flexible, high-quality areas and services including a café/bar, gallery, exhibitions, retail, and events like weddings, within a vibrant Moray heritage and tourism hub.

The transformation is estimated to cost around £9 million.

Meanwhile, the planning application is expected to be submitted by end of this summer.

Works to repair the historic building are expected to begin in 2027 and the phased opening of the building likely to take place between 2027 and 2029.

