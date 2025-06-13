Elgin biomass plant developer argues Longmorn refusal defies ‘rational analysis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin biomass plant developer argues Longmorn refusal defies ‘rational analysis’

Developers Acorn Bioenergy have appealed the decision to the Scottish Government.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Artist impression of gas plant.
A visualisation of the plant from the north looking south. Image: Arthian/Moray Council.

The developer of a refused biomass plant near Elgin has fired back at Moray Council, calling rejection of their plans “wholly unfounded.”

Developer Acorn Bioenergy has lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government after councillors unanimously voted down proposals in April.

It came after council officers called into question the developer’s carbon saving figures, the Longmorn location and the benefits it would bring Moray.

Acorn has strongly condemned the council’s analysis of their plans, which they argue used no “rational analysis” and asked government reporters to overrule and back the plans.

Why did the council refuse Elgin biomass plans?

The council refusal of the plans hinged on the carbon savings of the project.

Planners took issue with Acorn bioenergy’s estimates, stating: “The proposal is likely to produce significantly more greenhouse gas emissions than it removes.”

In their decision, they cited material transport emissions and uncertainty over the developer’s carbon capture plans.

They also stated there were not enough economic benefits from the proposals to justify a new lorry junction on the busy A941 Elgin to Rothes road.

What the plant would look like from the houses on the other side of the A941 near Benriach distillery. Image:  Arthian/Moray Council.

Councillors at the time called local contributions from the developer “absolutely insufficient” and said the Longmorn site was the wrong location.

The land is part of the protected “Countryside Around Towns” (CAT) zone surrounding Elgin and councillors felt the development was not worth sacrificing the green space.

Biomass developer fires back at council in appeal

Acorn has questioned the council’s decision and said in an appeal statement to the Scottish Government the site “could not be better located.”

They continue to stand behind their emissions saving figures, which the council refuted.

Acorn said the council did not use “any rational analysis” when judging the carbon savings of the project.

They argue their emissions calculation was based on the “worst case scenario” of diesel lorries carrying biomethane to a gas injection point near Inverness.

Acorn said their plans made several allowances for this, including injecting the gas directly into a network pipe on site and running trucks on their own biomethane.

Chivas Brothers wrote to the council in support of the proposals as part of their target to be carbon neutral in distillation by 2026. Image: Chivas Brothers.

Acorn also called council claims the site had no significant economic benefit “wholly unfounded,” and said it would “create a circular economy” with the Moray whisky industry and local farming.

They said: “[Acorn’s] proposals have been promoted with the specific objective of serving the whisky industry within Moray.

“The industry has expressed strong support for the location.”

Acorn questioned how “specifically designing the project to meet the needs of a key local business sector” did not show direct economic benefits.

Lack of consideration of this revealed a “bias inherent within the analysis” by council officers, they argue.

Moray Council has until the June 26 to submit their response to the appeal, and a council spokesperson confirmed they intend to do so.

What are local worries about Elgin biomass site?

Back in April when the council ruled on the application, the P&J spoke to several local objectors who shared their worries about the plant.

Road safety was a primary concern, and ex-policeman David Duff warned “people will die” as a result of lorry movements going in and out of the site each day on the A941.

Objectors Neil Sneddon and Peter Regan on the day of the plant’s refusal. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

Acorn said their plan to create a ghost island junction on the road raised no “substantive issues” concerning road safety from the council or the roads authority.

Local postman Peter Regan said the plant would be “blighting our lives every day for 25 years” and felt it was the “wrong site at the wrong time.”

Other objections made against the site worried about potential odour leaking out and the lack of local benefit coming from the application.

Does biomass developer have other plans in Moray and the Highlands?

The P&J recently spoke to residents of Rathven near Buckie about a similarly sized biomass plant planned opposite the village.

The developer was forced to move the site closer to Rathven after Historic Environment Scotland revealed a nearby cairn, and a full planning application for the new site has yet to be submitted.

Locals in Rathven are continuing the fight against biomass plant proposals in their area. Image: Ryan Taylor.

A further biomass plant on the disused Fearn Airfield in Easter Ross was also appealed to the Scottish Government after Highland Council refused the application.

The plant won the appeal despite further objections from locals.

Acorn say the plant will create 15 jobs and will produce enough biomethane to heat around 8,000 homes, and hopes its approval is a positive sign towards overruling the Elgin plans.

You can read Acorn’s full appeal of the Longmorn site here and the application remains open for public comments until the July 3.

Conversation