St Giles Centre operator had debts of more than £5 million when it collapsed with creditors ‘highly unlikely’ to be repaid

The St Giles Centre’s operator had debts more than £5 million when it went under, new figures have revealed.

In a interim report about St Giles Shopping Centre Holdings, liquidators Interpath say the lack of assets makes it “highly unlikely” any creditors would receive a penny from the closure.

The dossier has revealed the company had total debts of around £5,081,338 when it ceased trading.

Earlier this year, the shopping centre shut down after the company pulled the plug amid crippling debts and legal action from Moray Council.

In February, David Cameron the only director of the company, filed for liquidation.

He blamed Edgar Road retail parks for the demise of the Elgin shopping centre.

In full: St Giles debts revealed

According to the report, liquidators think more than 40 companies are owed money.

They include tenants, suppliers, contractors and others.

Moray Council is reportedly owed £732,463 in unpaid business rates, which the local authority previously launched legal action over.

Meanwhile, HMRC has a possible claim for £23,693, while Mr Cameron’s own firm Upland Developments is allegedly due £417,580.

Imperial Tobacco Pension Trustees Limited is believed to be due £415,013 for ground rent.

No figures detailing how much the above companies could be due are listed in the report.

How much in the company’s bank account?

Mr Cameron’s figures show the company’s bank account only has £47 in it.

The firm’s biggest single asset is a pending £331 VAT payment from HMRC.

Meanwhile, the only potential asset was the firm’s operating lease.

However, liquidators say “informal discussions” with property professionals suggest the value may be limited.

According to the report, the company lost all of its £1.4 million of fixed assets between April 2024 and January 2025.

Interpath said due to the lack of assets, it was “highly unlikely” that cash would be gathered to repay the bank or anyone else owed.

They have also spoken to the building owner about the current state of the company’s lease.

Who owns St Giles Centre?

In 2008, the shopping was purchased for £19.9 million by a firm linked to David Cameron.

Liquidators also confirmed Mr Cameron became the sole director and shareholder of new company St Giles Shopping Centre Holdings in 2012, which bought the centre for £9.9 million.

The report reveals this transaction was “100% funded by debt.”

Around two years later, Mr Cameron’s company sold the centre to Imperial Tobacco Pension Trustees Limited for £4.5 million.

Then, they got a 125-year-operating lease which the report described as a “sale and leaseback” move.

According to the report, the cash from the transaction was then used to write down the company’s debt.

What happens next for the centre?

Liquidators have frozen “all known bank accounts and credit cards” linked to St Giles Shopping Centre Limited.

Interpath have revealed “embryonic” discussions with potential investors and former shopping centre tenants about the future of the centre.

They have already pledged to work with Moray Council on the “long term future for the centre.”

Well known Elgin businessman Graeme MacKenzie previously told the Press and Journal he believed the centre could thrive again under a new owner.

Meanwhile, liquidators will investigate the conduct of Mr Cameron and what led to the liquidation.

