Moray

Portgordon travel agent: ‘I fell in love with Middle East after my adventures – now I’m sending others to embrace the region’

Travel agent Marina Bruce runs Arabian Cities and Sands from her home in the coastal Moray village.

Marina Bruce pictured in Middle East.
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

When Marina Bruce joined her husband Neil to live in United Arab Emirates, she never imagined falling in love with the Middle East – or that it would lead to her own business in Portgordon.

Before moving to the Middle East, her career included running a bed and breakfast in the late 90s and operating a curtain-making business in Fraserburgh.

Then, for more than 15 years, the couple lived and worked in UAE and Oman.

Now in the coastal Moray village, Marina runs Arabian Cities and Sands, a travel agency with a difference where she creates bespoke holidays to the Middle East, particularly Oman, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“It’s not the most expected business to be run from Moray,” Maria tells me.

“But after years of living and working in the region, including leading off-road desert adventures and cultural tours,  I want to help others explore it safely and meaningfully.”

Marina pictured with Landcruiser.

Falling in love with the desert

Marina’s love affair with the Middle East began in Abu Dhabi, where her husband worked for the national oil company.

She quickly immersed herself in local life, buying a 4×4, joining an off-road club, and eventually leading her own desert expeditions.

Marina Bruce pictured in Middle East.

Marina said: “What hooked me was the freedom to explore.

“The Gulf is incredibly safe, and the scenery in places like Oman is breathtaking.

“I realised I was more interested in long-distance journeys, meeting people and learning about history and culture than just chasing thrills in the sand dunes.”

How I turned my passion into a Portgordon travel agent

Her passion turned into a business through first running weekend tours in the UAE, then week-long expeditions into Oman’s mountains and deserts.

She said: “I was always proud when we didn’t see another tourist until the last day.”

Marina highlighted Oman as a country to visit in the Middle East.

Marina Bruce pictured at the Empty Quarters sign in Oman.

She said: “The Omanis are some of the friendliest people you’ll ever meet.

“If someone invites you in for tea, you should go.

“You’ll probably leave with a bag of dates – and a better understanding of their culture.”

After returning to Scotland, she decided to turn her adventures into a travel agency.

She still makes trips back to the region and sometimes offers in-person tours.

Marina on the dunes. Image: Dawn Wadsworth

‘I ran business from tent in Oman’

Marina said: “My clients have one point of contact throughout their trip.

“If something goes wrong, or if they just wanted to check in to say they are enjoying themselves, I’m here for them.

“I can cater holidays for everyone’s needs from desert adventures to shopping and nice hotels.

“With the business, I only need internet access and last winter I ran it from my tent in Oman.

“As long as I’ve got signal and power for my laptop, I can work from anywhere!”

Sunset near Wadi Al Disah in Saudi Arabia.

She has customers from all over the world like the US, Europe, Singapore, the Middle East and some in Scotland.

However, she’s also keen to raise awareness closer to home.

Portgordon travel agent’s plans moving forward

Though the Middle East remains her speciality, Marina is expanding into other destinations including Morocco and Namibia.

She added: “I want to share that passion, break down barriers, and show people a side of the Middle East they wouldn’t discover on their own.

“I also want to help people to have adventures to remember and I will be doing other countries too.”

Arabian Cities and Sands is a specialist travel company which creates unique itineraries for travellers.

As part of the Merlin Travel Group, Marina’s packages are ATOL-protected.

